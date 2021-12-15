The Global Bill Splitting Apps Market is expected to grow by $ 203.43 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bill Splitting Apps Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999304/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bill splitting apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing penetration of smartphones and growth in the global travel and tourism sector. In addition, the growing penetration of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bill splitting apps market analysis includes the platform segment and geographic landscape.



The bill splitting apps market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Android

• iOS



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising preference for bill splitting apps in household bill and rental payment applications as one of the prime reasons driving the bill splitting apps market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bill splitting apps market covers the following areas:

• Bill splitting apps market sizing

• Bill splitting apps market forecast

• Bill splitting apps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bill splitting apps market vendors that include Groupee Pty Ltd, Locatable Ltd., Microsoft Corp., paerpay Inc., PayPal Holdings Inc., Splid, Splitwise Inc., Thumbworks Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Tricount. Also, the bill splitting apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

