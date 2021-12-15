Remix Therapeutics Appoints Zaven Kaprielian, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the appointment of Zaven Kaprielian, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer.



“We are delighted to welcome Zaven to the Remix team. His considerable industry experience across several disciplines should be instrumental as we channel the power of our novel REMaster platform to bring new medicines to patients in need,” said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix Therapeutics. “REMaster can reprogram RNA processing to design therapeutic solutions with the unique potential to be deployed in a variety of areas of unmet medical need, where Zaven has deep domain expertise.”

“Joining Remix offers an exciting opportunity to address the root cause of diseases with an innovative therapeutic approach that may alter the way genes are read from the genome,” said Dr. Kaprielian. “I look forward to working with the Remix team to realize our vision to advance this innovative science into new medicines that transform patient care."

Dr. Kaprielian joins Remix with more than thirty years of industry and academic experience including corporate leadership and research and development. Prior to Remix, Dr. Kaprielian was Chief Operating Officer, Project Chief Scientific Officer of Dementia Discovery Fund (DDF) U.S. Discovery, and a Venture Partner with the DDF. Before that, he was Director of Neuroscience Research at Amgen, where he managed several teams and programs tasked with identifying novel therapeutics for neuropathic pain and neurodegenerative disorders. Dr. Kaprielian previously held numerous academic appointments in neuroscience at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, where he directed a research group focused on the molecular mechanisms that control axon guidance and dendrite branching in the developing central nervous system.

Dr. Kaprielian holds a B.S. in Aerospace Engineering and an M.A. in Physics from Boston University. He holds a Ph.D. in Biophysics from The Johns Hopkins University and completed his postdoctoral research in developmental neuroscience at the California Institute of Technology.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease in entirely new ways. The REMaster technology platform makes it possible to identify patterns in RNA processing and exploit them to modulate gene expression. Our innovative therapeutic approach has the ability to alter the way genes are read from the genome, to correct, enhance, or eliminate the gene message, thereby addressing disease drivers at their origin. For more information visit www.remixtx.com.

