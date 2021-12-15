Ahana and Presto Praised for Technology Innovation and Leadership in Open Source, Big Data and Data Analytics with Recent Industry Awards

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahana , the only SaaS for Presto, today announced the addition of many new industry accolades in 2H 2021. Presto, originally created by Meta (Facebook) who open sourced and donated the project to Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, is the SQL query engine for the data lake. Ahana Cloud for Presto is the only SaaS for Presto on AWS, a cloud-native managed service that gives customers complete control and visibility of Presto clusters and their data.



Recent award recognitions, include:

2021 BIG Awards for Business, “Start-up of the Year” - Ahana is recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a winner of the 2021 BIG Awards for Business Program in the Start-up of the Year category as a company leading its respective industry.

- Ahana is recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as a of the 2021 BIG Awards for Business Program in the Start-up of the Year category as a company leading its respective industry. CRN, “Emerging Vendors for 2021 ” - As part of CRN’s Emerging Vendors for 2021, here are 17 hot big data startups, founded in 2015 or later, that solution providers should be aware of. Ahana is listed for its cloud-native managed service for the Presto distributed SQL query engine for Amazon Web Services.

- As part of CRN’s Emerging Vendors for 2021, here are 17 hot big data startups, founded in 2015 or later, that solution providers should be aware of. Ahana is for its cloud-native managed service for the Presto distributed SQL query engine for Amazon Web Services. CRN, “2021 Tech Innovator Awards” - From among 373 applicants, CRN staff selected products spanning the IT industry—including in cloud, infrastructure, security, software and devices—that offer both strong differentiation and major partner opportunities. Ahana Cloud for Presto was named a finalist in the Big Data category.

- From among 373 applicants, CRN staff selected products spanning the IT industry—including in cloud, infrastructure, security, software and devices—that offer both strong differentiation and major partner opportunities. Ahana Cloud for Presto was a finalist in the Big Data category. DBTA, “Trend Setting Products in Data and Information Management for 2022” – These products, platforms and services range from long-established offerings that are evolving to meet the needs of their loyal constituents to breakthrough technologies that may only be in the early stages of adoption. However, the common element for all is that they represent a commitment to innovation and seek to provide organizations with tools to address changing market requirements. Ahana is included in this list of most significant products.

– These products, platforms and services range from long-established offerings that are evolving to meet the needs of their loyal constituents to breakthrough technologies that may only be in the early stages of adoption. However, the common element for all is that they represent a commitment to innovation and seek to provide organizations with tools to address changing market requirements. Ahana is included in this of most significant products. InfoWorld , “ The Best Open Source Software of 2021” - InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie Awards recognize the year’s best open source software for software development, devops, data analytics, and machine learning. Presto, an open source, distributed SQL engine for online analytical processing that runs in clusters, is recognized with a prestigious Bossie award this year. The Presto Foundation oversees the development of Presto. Meta, Uber, Twitter, and Alibaba founded the Presto Foundation and Ahana is a member.

- InfoWorld’s 2021 Bossie Awards recognize the year’s best open source software for software development, devops, data analytics, and machine learning. Presto, an open source, distributed SQL engine for online analytical processing that runs in clusters, is with a prestigious Bossie award this year. The Presto Foundation oversees the development of Presto. Meta, Uber, Twitter, and Alibaba founded the Presto Foundation and Ahana is a member. InsideBIGDATA, “IMPACT 50 List for Q3 and Q4 2021 ” – Ahana earned an Honorable Mention for both of the last two quarters of the year as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the list have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services.

” – Ahana earned an Honorable Mention for both of the last two quarters of the year as one of the most important movers and shakers in the big data industry. Companies on the have proven their relevance by the way they’re impacting the enterprise through leading edge products and services. Solutions Review, “Coolest Data Analytics and Business Intelligence CEOs of 2021” - This list of the coolest data analytics CEOs which includes Ahana’s Cofounder and CEO Steven Mih is based on a number of factors, including the company’s market share, growth trajectory, and the impact each individual has had on its presence in what is becoming the most competitive global software market. One thing that stands out is the diversity of skills that these chief executives bring to the table, each with a unique perspective that allows their company to thrive.

- This of the coolest data analytics CEOs which includes Ahana’s Cofounder and CEO Steven Mih is based on a number of factors, including the company’s market share, growth trajectory, and the impact each individual has had on its presence in what is becoming the most competitive global software market. One thing that stands out is the diversity of skills that these chief executives bring to the table, each with a unique perspective that allows their company to thrive. Solutions Review, “6 Data Analytics and BI Vendors to Watch in 2022” - This list is an annual listing of solution providers Solutions Review believes are worth monitoring, which includes Ahana. Companies are commonly included if they demonstrate a product roadmap aligning with Solutions Review’s meta-analysis of the marketplace. Other criteria include recent and significant funding, talent acquisition, a disruptive or innovative new technology or product, or inclusion in a major analyst publication.

“We are proud that Ahana’s managed service for Presto has been recognized by top industry publications as a solution that is simplifying open data lake analytics with the easiest SaaS for Presto, enabling data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources,” said Steven Mih, cofounder and CEO, Ahana. “In less than a year, Ahana’s innovation has been proven with innovative use cases delivering interactive, ad-hoc analytics with Presto without having to worry about the complexities of managing cloud deployments.”

About Ahana

Ahana, the only SaaS for Presto, offers the only managed service for Presto on AWS with the vision to simplify open data lake analytics. Presto, the open source project created by Facebook and used at Uber, Twitter and thousands more, is the de facto standard for fast SQL processing on data lakes. Ahana Cloud delivers the easiest Presto SaaS and enables data platform teams to provide high performance SQL analytics on their S3 data lakes and other data sources. As a leading member of the Presto community and Linux Foundation’s Presto Foundation, Ahana is also focused on fostering growth and evangelizing open source Presto. Founded in 2020, Ahana is headquartered in San Mateo, CA and operates as an all-remote company. Investors include GV, Leslie Ventures, Lux Capital, and Third Point Ventures. Follow Ahana on LinkedIn , Twitter and PrestoDB Slack .

