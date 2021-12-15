The clinical trial planning and design services market is projected to grow at 8% CAGR by 2030, claims Roots Analysis

London, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Clinical Trial Planning and Clinical Trial Design Services Market, 2021-2030” report to its list of offerings.

Failure of a clinical trial can impose an enormous financial burden on sponsors, estimated to be in the range of USD 800 million to USD 1.4 billion. It is further believed that a considerable portion of the losses can be avoided by efficient planning of trials. In other words, effective trial planning and design plays a pivotal role in enabling accurate, safe and timely execution of the study, across all sites.

Key Market Insights

More than 130 players claim to offer clinical trial planning and design services

This segment of the service industry is dominated by start-ups / small companies (2-50 employees) and mid-sized players (51-200 employees), which represent more than 63% of the contemporary landscape. Further, majority (over 60%) of the stakeholders are based in North America.

Almost all players claim to offer study design / protocol development services

On the other hand, close to 55% service providers states that they have the required capabilities to provide services for sample size and power analysis. In addition, around 50% of the clinical trial planning and design service providers offer statistical analysis and plan development services.

Since 2016, more than 45+ partnerships have been inked by service providers

Interestingly, the maximum number of partnership agreements were inked in 2020, majority of which were instances pf acquisitions (43%), followed by clinical trial design agreements (18%). It is worth noting that partnership activity within this domain increased at a CAGR of 40%, in the past five years.

Over 20 mergers and acquisitions were established in this domain, during the period 2016-2020

It was observed that majority of the deals were intracontinental (79%), involving participants from different countries. Service portfolio expansion and geographical consolidation were further observed to be key value drivers of the acquisition activity, followed by geographical expansion (24%) and service portfolio consolidation (13%).

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture 69% share (in terms of service revenues) of the market, in 2030

The clinical trial planning and design services market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a relatively faster pace (10.7%), followed by the market in rest of the world (9.5%). At present, close to 63% of the total revenues are generated from projects involving statistical analysis plan, eCRF, and site identification and selection; this trend is unlikely to change significantly in the short to mid-term.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in offering clinical trial planning and design services, across the world?

What are the regulatory guidelines established in different geographies and their requirements related to clinical trial planning and design?

What kind of partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key value drivers of the merger and acquisition activity observed within this domain?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to clinical trial planning and design services?

The financial opportunity within the clinical trial planning and design services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Therapeutic Areas

Oncological Disorders

Cardiovascular Disorders

Inflammatory Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Phase of Trial

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Phase 4

Type of Service

Statistical Analysis Plan

eCRF

Site Identification and Selection

Medical Writing

Others

The research includes detailed profiles of key service providers (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features an overview of the company, information related to its clinical trial planning and design focused service portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

PharmaLex

Emergo

Cytel

Health Policy Associate

CD BioSciences

LLX Solutions

SGS

ADM Korea

ClinAsia

BioPoint

