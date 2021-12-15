Windtree Announces U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of New U.S. Istaroxime Patent

WARRINGTON, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and pulmonary disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11197869, covering the intravenous delivery of istaroxime for the treatment of acute heart failure.



The U.S. Patent, titled: “Istaroxime-Containing Intravenous Formulation for the Treatment of Acute Heart Failure (AHF),” covers longer infusion durations of istaroxime for improved outcomes in the treatment of acute heart failure. In particular, the patent refers to results in improvement in at least one echocardiographic indicator of diastolic function, which Windtree attributes to the SERCA2a mechanism of action of istaroxime and its metabolites. Istaroxime is an investigational drug candidate being studied in acute heart failure and early cardiogenic shock. Phase 2a and Phase 2b studies in acute heart failure have demonstrated significant improvements in cardiac function as well as preserving or increasing blood pressure and renal function and has an FDA Fast Track designation for acute heart failure.

“Given the multiple development projects and programs we are advancing with istaroxime, we are pleased to have this patent contribute to the intellectual property protection of istaroxime,” said Craig Fraser, CEO and President. “We plan to continue to pursue and expand on the IP estate around istaroxime as additional data is obtained in our clinical studies, including the current early cardiogenic shock study with top line results expected in Q1, 2022 as well as our next study in acute heart failure.”

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with acute heart failure (AHF) demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without causing heart rate increases or rhythm disturbances.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of clinical development of AEROSURF® to its licensee in Asia, Lee's HK. Windtree is also evaluating KL4 surfactant for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in COVID-19 patients. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: risks and uncertainties associated with the ongoing economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the Company's clinical trials, clinical trial timelines or disruption in supply chain; the success and advancement of the clinical development programs for istaroxime, KL4 surfactant and the Company's other product candidates; the Company's ability to secure significant additional capital as and when needed; the Company's ability to access the debt or equity markets; the Company's ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company's clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, aerosol delivery systems (ADS) and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the FDA or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company's product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals and risks related to the Company's efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks that the Company may never realize the value of its intangible assets and have to incur future impairment charges; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's product candidates, and the Company's ability to service those markets; the Company's ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company's product candidates, if approved. These and other risks are described in the Company's periodic reports, including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

