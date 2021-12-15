Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments

-- Charles Nelson joins as Chief Operating Officer --

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alfred E. Mann Foundation for Scientific Research (''AMF''), a non-profit medical device incubator committed to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for significant unmet or poorly met medical conditions, today announced the appointment of two new senior executives. Charles Nelson joins AMF as Chief Operating Officer, and Corey ‘S’ Dishmon as Chief Legal Officer/Chief Business Officer. Mr. Nelson is a thirty-eight-year veteran of the medical device industry and comes to AMF from Alcon, where he oversaw the manufacturing science and technology organization. With over 20 years in healthcare and medical devices, Ms. Dishmon joins AMF from Siemens Healthineers Molecular Diagnostics, where she served as Global General Counsel and Head of Business Development, and Corporate Secretary.

“Hiring the right people is critical to AMF’s success. The addition of Charles and Corey not only rounds out our executive leadership team but also underscores our commitment to excellence throughout the organization. Charles’ proven experience in the medical technology industry and legacy of strategic and operational leadership accomplishments will no doubt contribute to our future success. Corey’s expertise in complex commercial transactions, strategic business development, IP, regulatory and compliance matters will also help us advance our long-term goals. With these key positions in place, AMF is well poised to continue to fulfill its mission of providing innovative solutions for medical conditions with high unmet needs,” stated Dr. Robert J. Greenberg, Chairman and CEO of AMF.

“AMF has a long history of incubating and developing breakthrough technologies, and I'm excited to help drive the company further along its path. I look forward to contributing to the team and their mission to improve lives through medical technology,” said Mr. Nelson.

“I’m thrilled to join such an innovative, dynamic organization. AMF is advancing its mission to develop cutting-edge medical devices to improve lives, and I look forward to the opportunity to contribute to its continued growth,” said Ms. Dishmon.

Mr. Nelson is a medical technology executive with over thirty-eight years of experience in diagnostics, orthopedics, drug delivery, bio-adhesives, diabetes, and ophthalmology. He holds over 20 patents in several areas of medical device. He joins AMF from Alcon, where he was the Site Head for Manufacturing Science and Technology. Prior to Alcon, he was CTO/COO of Sonoma Orthopedic Products, a company he founded that was later acquired by Arthrex. He holds degrees in Chemical Engineering and Materials Engineering from Purdue and Northwestern University, respectively.

Ms. Dishmon is a healthcare executive with over twenty years of experience in the medical device, diagnostics, clinical lab, pharma and biotech spaces. She has practiced corporate law (M&A, IP, commercial, regulatory) in private practice and in-house. Most recently she served as Global General Counsel and Head of Business Development and Corporate Secretary for Siemens Healthineers Molecular Diagnostics. Prior to that, she led Legal, IP and HR at Monogram Biosciences and was Assistant General Counsel at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She holds a Juris Doctorate from UC Berkeley School of Law.

These two appointments complete AMF’s executive leadership team and are effective immediately.

About the Alfred E. Mann Foundation

Founded in 1985 by serial healthcare entrepreneur Alfred E. Mann, the Alfred Mann Foundation for Scientific Research's (“AMF”) mission is to develop and commercialize innovative solutions for significant unmet or poorly met medical conditions. AMF has developed a myriad of successful medical devices that change the lives of patients across the globe, including the cochlear implant that enables deaf people to hear, several diabetes products, numerous products in the neuromodulation space for the eradication of pain, and recovery of function. AMF spinoff companies have achieved a market value exceeding $7 billion. Currently, the organization is expanding both in size and scope of interest. AMF is located in Santa Clarita, California.

More information can be found at: www.aemf.org

