Empire Communities Breaks Ground on Queens Quay East

Toronto, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of Canada’s largest privately-held homebuilders, celebrated the groundbreaking of their newest condo development, Quay House, on December 13.

Once complete, the building will feature 463 units and stand 21 storeys tall opposite Lake Ontario. Conveniently located on Queens Quay East, the residence is just steps away from Toronto’s waterfront and some of the city’s best venues and attractions including George Brown College, Sugar Beach, the Distillery District, Scotiabank Arena and St. Lawrence Market. The area is also home to the upcoming Waterfront Innovation Centre.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the building has garnered tremendous interest and success, largely in part due to the support of the broker community, with all released suites ranging from studios to 3-bedroom units currently sold out. Residents will have access to an array of curated amenities to complement their unique lifestyles including a fitness and yoga studio, co-working lounge, and party room.

“This groundbreaking marks the next phase of a project that adds to the development and evolution of the city’s East End,” says Emilio Tesolin — Empire’s President of High Rise.

For more information on Empire Quay House and its future release of suites, visit empirequayhouse.com.

EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential homebuilder involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating 27 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service. Since 1993, Empire has built over 28,000 new homes and condos. Today, Empire is one of the largest privately held homebuilders in North America with current communities in Toronto, Southwestern Ontario and the Southern United States.

-30-

Attachment