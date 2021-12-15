Association Between Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and Mortality Risk: Population-Based China Study

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A large prospective study recently published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings investigated the association between Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and mortality from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and all-cause mortality in adults from 10 diverse regions across China.



PAI is a science-backed metric developed by NTNU’s Cardiac Exercise Research Group that uses heart rate data from wearable devices to prescribe personalized levels of physical activity for optimal health benefits and mortality risk reduction.

Prognostic Significance of PAI Among Diverse Populations

This particular study focused on a diverse ethnic population from rural and urban regions of China, a middle-income country. This distinguishes the study from previous published studies on PAI which were conducted within the mostly homogeneous, higher-income, (largely white) populations of Norway and the United States. Despite the demographic differences between these studies, the remarkable inverse association between PAI and the mortality risk among varied subgroups in China, suggests the prognostic significance of PAI across varied races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic strata.

Data from the population-based China Kadoorie Biobank, 443,792 relatively healthy adults (177,529 men and 266,263 women), aged 30-79, was used for the analysis in this study. There was a median follow-up of 8.2 years, and a total of 21,901 deaths, (including 9466 from CVD). The participants’ data was estimated and divided into four groups: Those with weekly baseline PAI scores of 0, < 50, 51-99, or > 100.

A Weekly PAI Score of 100 or More is Associated with Lower Risk of Mortality

Maintaining a weekly PAI score > 100 was associated with a lower risk of CVD mortality as well as all-cause mortality, when compared with the inactive group (meaning, those with 0 PAI). Findings showed that:

Both men and women with weekly PAI scores > 100, had a 7% lower risk of all-cause mortality, with 2.7 years of life gained among men, and 2.6 years gained among women.

Individuals with a weekly PAI score > 100 also had a much lower risk of CVD mortality, 13% lower risk in men and 16% lower risk in women, when compared with the inactive group (0 PAI).

Individuals with Diabetes benefitted by achieving a weekly PAI score of > 100 with a risk reduction of 31% from CVD mortality — the most common cause of death in the population analyzed for this study.

Individuals with hypertension had an 18% lower risk of all-cause mortality.

PAI: A Universal Activity Metric

Based on the risk reduction observed in the population subgroups of this study, findings support the evidence that PAI provides a universal activity metric that can help to reduce the risk of CVD and all cause-mortality. A PAI score of > 100 is beneficial in both reducing the risk of mortality, and in gaining years of life.

Reference : Javaid Nauman, PhD; Barry A. Franklin, PhD; Bjarne M. Nes, PhD; Robert E. Sallis, MD; Susumu S. Sawada, PhD; Jasna Marinovic, MD; Dorthe Stensvold, PhD; Carl J. Lavie, MD; Atefe R. Tari, MSc; and Ulrik Wisløff, PhD: Association Between Personal Activity Intelligence and Mortality: Population-Based China Kadoorie Biobank Study, Mayo Clinic Proceedings - December 3, 2021

