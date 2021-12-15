Codexis Launches Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase to Address Key Challenges in One-Step Assays for RNA Detection in PCR Testing, including COVID-19 Testing

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced the launch of its Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase for use in one-step quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR). RT-qPCR is currently used widely for viral diagnostic tests, including SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid amplification tests. This enzyme is specifically engineered and optimized for enhanced thermostability and robustness to address known challenges in handling clinical samples.



A reverse transcriptase is an essential enzyme for the naturally occurring process of reverse transcription, whereby an RNA sequence is converted into complementary DNA (cDNA). The enzyme converts the viral RNA into cDNA, which is then used as the template for the next step in the process, a follow-on quantitative PCR (qPCR). In life science applications, this reverse transcriptase is critical for the detection of RNA viruses.

Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase is specifically engineered to provide several key benefits in the RT-qPCR workflow, including:

Enhanced thermostability (as high as 70°C) to tackle complicated RNA structures

Improved robustness to address several known challenges when handling clinical samples, including sample degradation, stability at room temperature, varying pH conditions and the presence of impurities that can impact enzyme performance

Faster turnaround time to complete a reverse transcription reaction in as little as five minutes, enabling the development of rapid protocols for viral diagnostic tests



“The COVID-19 pandemic has placed rapid and unprecedented demand on PCR testing for viral RNA, driving new supply chain and sample processing workflow challenges,” said John Nicols, President and CEO of Codexis. “Given the clear need to create an improved enzyme to reduce reaction time and mitigate some of the well-documented obstacles associated with clinical samples, I am proud of our team for taking action to develop and add Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase to our growing life science enzyme portfolio. We look forward to working with partners to incorporate this Codexis enzyme into their RNA detection toolbox.”

Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase is now available in bulk supply quantities. For more information, visit the product page: www.codexis.com/codex-hitemp-Reverse-Transcriptase.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Codexis, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about the thermostability, robustness and faster turnaround time of Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase and the potential use of Codex® HiTemp Reverse Transcriptase for one-step RT-qPCR assays. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; Codexis’ dependence on a limited number of products and customers; and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2021, and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2021, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

