Silicon Labs and Memfault Partner to Improve IoT Development and Operations with Embedded Observability and Debugging in the Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, and Memfault, a specialist in cloud-based diagnostics for embedded devices, today announced their partnership integrating enhanced development and operations management tools with Silicon Labs’ EFR32 and EFM32 devices. The partnership enables advanced MCU-based applications to de-risk development and launch schedules, and confidently ship products that can be monitored and continuously improved in the field.



“The connectivity, performance, power efficiency and features available with Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 microcontroller units (MCUs) unlock many applications for embedded devices, but firmware complexity and expanded device mobility have made it nearly impossible to test all scenarios before shipment,” expressed Dev Pradhan, Sr. Director IoT Hardware Platform. “As a result, product-makers often encounter edge cases that trigger bugs in their code, leading to extra support costs for troubleshooting and brand damage. Memfault’s debugging and monitoring tools offer far more than simple raw logs and customer ticket information that will enable our customers to more accurately correlate behaviors with device state to reproduce the issue and find solutions quickly.”

Memfault created a cloud-based embedded device diagnostics platform that solves these serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging and firmware over-the-air (OTA) management. Memfault arms engineers with detailed visibility into device performance and fleet-level behaviors of products anywhere in the world as if they had them attached to a local debugger. This allows engineers to proactively identify top issues, find the root cause without RMAs, and resolve them all from one cohesive interface.

“Memfault is excited to partner with Silicon Labs to service customers with better tools and experiences developing and managing the vast array of connected devices that permeates our daily lives,” said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “With a wide range of connectivity options and performance in the EFR32 and EFM32 MCUs, advanced applications can be developed, which can empower customers to tackle more challenging firmware and hardware issues.”

To try Memfault free on your Silicon Labs EFR32 and EFM32 development kits, new projects and existing device fleets can follow this implementation guide on the Silicon Labs Community Project.

About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before they are noticed by end-users. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator. memfault.com | twitter.com/Memfault | linkedin.com/company/Memfault | interrupt.memfault.com/blog

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92b87fd2-84e5-4cdb-b953-f573ba525fd9