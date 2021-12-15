English Finnish

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 15 DECEMBER 2021 AT 3.00 P.M. EET

The Board of Directors of Enento Group resolved on a long-term incentive plan for key personnel

The Board of Directors of Enento Group Plc has resolved to establish a long-term incentive plan, the Performance Share Plan 2022–2024, for the key employees of Enento Group Plc and its subsidiaries. The plan is based on the similar plan launched last year and the intention is to continue launching new long-term incentive plans annually.

The aim of the plan is to align the objectives of the shareholders and the key employees in order to increase the value of Enento in the long-term, to retain the key employees at Enento Group and to reward them for achieving the targets established by the Board of Directors.

The plan consists of one performance period covering the calendar years 2022–2024. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid partly in Enento Group Plc shares and partly in cash after the end of the performance period. The cash proportion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the rewards to the participants. As a rule, no reward will be paid if a participant’s employment or service ends before the reward payment.

The plan offers the participants a possibility to earn reward based on achieving the required performance levels established for the Enento Group Plc share´s total shareholder return (TSR) in 2022–2024 and the Group’s cumulative Adjusted EBITDA in 2022–2024.

The rewards to be paid from the plan correspond to an approximate maximum total of 110,000 Enento Group Plc shares, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The plan is directed to approximately 40 key employees, including the members of the Executive Team.

A member of the Executive Team must hold all net shares received on the basis of the plan, until the member’s shareholding in the company in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary and until his or her employment or service at Enento Group continues.

