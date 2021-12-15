Did You Acquire (SPPI) Before December 27, 2018? Should Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently, a class action complaint was filed against Spectrum. According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Spectrum's manufacturing facility for ROLONTIS failed to maintain appropriate controls and procedures. These deficiencies diminished the likelihood of the Company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for ROLONTIS receiving FDA approval. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Spectrum, investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Spectrum holding shares before December 27, 2018 , you may have standing to hold Spectrum harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

