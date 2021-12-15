FMFW.io Cooperating with Hacken

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the digital world, cybersecurity is critical, especially now, when it all turns into this cyber reality, and hacker attacks are taking place even now. For this reason, the FMFW.io cryptocurrency exchange has started cooperation with the leader on the cyber security market - Hacken Security.



As part of this cooperation, Hacken advise FMFW.io in security, primarily its continuous improvement. The immense experience of the Hacken team will allow us to take care of the community's assets, which is a priority of FMFW.io. There are more than a million active users on the stock exchange, so educating and recommending best practices in this area for traders is within our scope.

In addition, the management board of FMFW.io decided to recommend their partners the usage of practices that ensure the safety of their users.

The Hacken team offers a wide range of security services such as pentests, smart contract audits, and bug bounty programs, as well as educates its clients and partners on cybersecurity. The FMFW.io team is no different, educating its traders about the importance of following such rules. The protection of assets should stand on the pedestal of every exchange, and this partnership is the seal of jointly set goals and missions.

"The money invested by our traders in cryptocurrencies is a sign that they trust us. We make this space available, thus ensuring its security," says Danish Chaudhry, CEO of FMFW.io.

About FMFW.io

The mission of FMFW.io is to empower people from all over the world to trade cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence, from first-time traders to advanced trading professionals. With high liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support, and dozens of trading pairs complemented with a high level of security, we offer an attractive platform for trading any cryptocurrency. Within two years since launch, on average, our exchange has been visited by more than 500K active traders per month, and this number continues to grow.

About Hacken

Hacken is one of the leading providers of B2C, B2B, and B2G cybersecurity services to clients from Europe, Asia, and North America, representing such industries as crypto, sharing economy, retail, financials, airlines, blockchain, etc. Hacken ecosystem is powered with native utility token HAI. For the last 3 years, Hacken has cooperated with 500+ companies. The list of Hacken partners includes more than 80 brands. Since March 2021, Hacken has been an active member of the Linux Foundation. As of now, Hacken has saved users' assets worth >$10 bln. The strong market reputation and high functionality of its security solutions have allowed Hacken to build a great community uniting more than 90K security and crypto enthusiasts.

