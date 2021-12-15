Asthma Pipeline Study 2021: Global Drug Profiles, Therapeutics Assessment, Inactive Pipeline Products, and More

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma - Pipeline Insight, 2021" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in Asthma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Drugs Chapters

This segment of the Asthma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Emerging Drugs

Tezepelumab: Amgen

Tezepelumab is an investigational, potential first-in-class human monoclonal antibody that works on the primary source of inflammation: the airway epithelium, which is the first point of contact for viruses, allergens, pollutants and other environmental insults. Specifically, tezepelumab targets and blocks thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), a key epithelial cytokine that sits at the top of multiple inflammatory cascades and initiates an overreactive immune response to allergic, eosinophilic and other types of airway inflammation associated with severe asthma.



Depemokimab: GlaxoSmithKline

Depemokimab (formerly GSK 3511294) is a long acting, interleukin-5 (IL-5) receptor antagonistic monoclonal antibody, being developed by GlaxoSmithKline. Currently, it is in Phase III stage of clinical trial evaluation.



Therapeutic Assessment

This segment of the report provides insights about the different Asthma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Asthma

There are approx. 100+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Asthma. The companies which have their Asthma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. preregistration include, Amgen.



Pipeline Activities

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Asthma therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



Development Activities

The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Asthma drugs.

Key Questions Answered

How many companies are developing Asthma drugs?

How many Asthma drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Asthma?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Asthma therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Asthma and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Key Players

Amgen

GlaxoSmithKline

Equillium

Viatris

Synermore Biologics

Tarus Therapeutics

Siolta Therapeutics

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

EURRUS Biotech

Palobiofarma SL

4D pharma plc

AB Science

Pearl Therapeutics

Avillion

Novartis

Celltrion

AstraZeneca

Atopix Therapeutics

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

EMS

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Shanghai Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Genentech, Inc.

CSL Behring

Oneness Biotech Co. Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc.

Shanghai Biomabs Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd.

Kinaset Therapeutics Inc.

Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

Atridia Pty. Ltd.

Keymed Biosciences Co. Ltd.

Key Products

Depemokimab

Tezepelumab

EQ001

MGR001

SYN-008

Research Programme: A2BR Inhibitors

Tanimilast

EDP1867

SHR-1703

CM326

TQC2731

STMC 103H

SHR-1905

CBP-201

KN-002

CMAB007

ADX-629

FB825

REGN3500

MTPS9579A

Voriconazole

TEV-53275

XC8

Zavegepant

PBF-680

MRx-4DP0004

Flamboyant 200/12

GBR 310

OC000459

Masitinib

CT-P39

AZD0449

PT027

NOV-14

