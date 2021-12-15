Top IT Solutions Corporation Reboots Online Revenue Strategy with Bridgeline

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that their site search product Hawksearch has been selected by an Inc. 5000 IT solutions corporation to support its BigCommerce site’s conversion strategy.



Hawksearch, the first elite partner for Site Search and Recommendations on the BigCommerce platform, has been selected by the IT service provider to enhance its site search. The corporation will use Hawksearch to increase the accuracy of results for their software products, infrastructure, IT services, and hardware on their B2B and B2C eCommerce site.

The comprehensive IT solutions corporation chose to integrate Hawksearch with their platform for its advanced features including high-volume SKU search, landing pages, relevant recommendations, and more after facing issues with their faceted search, filters, sorting, and results. Already serving dozens on the BigCommerce B2C platform, Hawksearch’s new connector is also used by leading brands such as Reindeers, United Aqua, and Black Diamond.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline says, “We are looking forward to help drive revenue for our new IT solutions partner by delivering more conversion opportunities with our BigCommerce connector.”

