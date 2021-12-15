Elior North America Announces New Leaders of Human Resources and Cura Hospitality

Charlotte, NC, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has announced the promotion of two experienced and accomplished leaders within its organization: Karen Roelandts as the executive vice president of Human Resources at Elior North America and Trish Spellman as managing director of Cura Hospitality. Both women have taken on expanded responsibilities over the last quarter and have led their respective teams through periods of transition.

Karen joined Elior North America in 2019 after serving as director, HR Transition Team, for Marriott Hotels International, where she helped lead the integration of human capital from the acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts. During her time as vice president, HR, at Elior North America, she has built strong relationships with leaders across the organization, supported corporate functions, manufacturing and distribution, and led numerous groups, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, and Employee Relations.

“Our greatest asset as an organization is our people. It’s a great honor and privilege to take on this role and to help strengthen the foundation of the culture we’re building based on inclusion, accountability, servant leadership, and professional growth opportunities,” said Karen Roelandts.

Trish has over 30 years of experience in contract-managed services operations for leading organizations. Trish joined Cura Hospitality in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of operations, overseeing 10 districts comprising 107 accounts across nine states, with a total managed volume of $150M. In addition to her commitment to operational excellence, Trish is dedicated to Elior’s global diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts and currently serves as an advisory participant of Elior’s Global D&I council.

“I am thrilled to accept the role as managing director of our outstanding Cura team. My greatest pleasure is to see those I work with develop professionally, and with our ambitious growth trajectory, we’ll have a wealth of new and exciting development opportunities for our team members in the months and years to come,” said Trish Spellman.

Elior North America remains dedicated to providing growth and development opportunities for its team members and promote from within the organization wherever possible.

“Karen and Trish are the latest examples of our culture of meritocracy in action, where anyone with the skills, proven performance and spirit of service can build a fulfilling career,” added Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America.

To learn more about Cura Hospitality, visit https://curahospitality.com/. For information on Elior North America, visit https://www.elior-na.com/.

About Cura Hospitality

Since 1996, Cura has been curating dining service programs specific to each client’s needs, taking the worry of guest safety and satisfaction, employee development, operational and fiscal challenges off our clients’ plates.

Cura is a company of experienced dining services professionals that came together under one name in 2019, previously doing business as Cura, A’viands and Valley Services, providing services in senior living communities, acute care hospitals and behavioral health centers. Cura is now part of the Elior North America family of companies. To learn more about Cura, visit www.curahospitality.com.

About Elior North America

Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers’ experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.

