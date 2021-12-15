C-Bond Systems Continues to Strengthen its IP Portfolio as U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Issues Patent No. 16/003,872, Emulsion Compositions and Methods for Strengthening Glass

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, announced today that it continues to strengthen its intellectual property portfolio as the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued Patent No. 16/003,872, Emulsion Compositions and Methods for Strengthening Glass. The Company views this newly issued patent as a core patent of its IP portfolio.



“This newly issued patent for glass strengthening is the most important patent we have received to date,” stated Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “The patent is the basis for our emulsification surface technology used for C-Bond nanoShield™ and our other products.” Silverman continued, “This patent issuance continues to add value to our IP portfolio, previously valued at $33.7 million by a leading, independent, global IP valuation firm.”

The patent provides, in various embodiments, compositions and methods for strengthening glass without heat or chemical processing of the glass itself. The compositions of the present invention are emulsions comprising polymer colloid particles that are functionalized with an organosilicon compound. The polymer colloid particles can fill surface defects in the glass due to their size being smaller than the surface defects, and the functional groups thereon can react with the surface of the glass to anchor the particles in the defects.

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company's Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions directly to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets, a disinfection product on EPA's List N.

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that this patent issuance continues to add value to our IP portfolio, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company’s and its customers’ ability to operate; the Company’s and its customers’ ability to source materials; the Company’s ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 14, 2021, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 15, 2021, August 16, 2021, and May 14, 2021, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.