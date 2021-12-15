Allogene Therapeutics Expands Headquarters to Support Company Growth and Pipeline Innovation

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer, today announced that it entered into a lease agreement to expand its headquarters in South San Francisco, California. The lease is expected to commence on April 1, 2022, and the additional 47,566 square feet of office and laboratory space will support the growth of its research platform and correlative clinical development activities.



“Our team, our research capabilities, and our drive for innovation continue to grow,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “As we look into 2022 and beyond, this additional space will allow us to advance our broad pipeline of AlloCAR T therapies aimed at expanding the reach of cell therapy to more patients with hematologic cancers and solid tumors.”

With this lease the company will occupy over 100,000 square feet at its headquarters in South San Francisco. In addition, Allogene has built Cell Forge 1, a state-of-the-art cell therapy manufacturing facility in Newark, CA.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T™) therapies for cancer. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell therapy candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit www.allogene.com , and follow @AllogeneTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

