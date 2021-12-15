Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

  • Financial Highlights
    • Gross Profit for the first fiscal quarter increased by $10.8 million compared to the prior year period.
    • Operating Income for the first fiscal quarter increased by 60% compared to the prior year period.
  • Company Highlights
    • Ferrellgas began its partnership with Operation Warm bringing warmth through winter coats to families in need across the United States.
    • Ferrellgas welcomed its newest acquisitions to the Ferrellgas Family: Starlite, located on Long Island, New York, and Northern Cascades, in Washington state.
    • Ferrellgas Management Development Program began its second year and continues to contribute to our performance. This leadership initiative provides an opportunity for excellence in leadership, logistics, and operations management.
    • Ferrellgas acquired a new service mark, Fuel Life Simply.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR) (“Ferrellgas” or the “Company”) today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2021.

"At Ferrellgas, we believe in being easy to do business with. It starts with our people. Our proud employee owners are passionately committed to the highest standards of professionalism and safety, and truly believe in helping customers have a wonderful experience. We call that Fuel Life Simply,” said James E. Ferrell, Chief Executive Officer and President.

The Company delivered $4.6 million higher operating income in the first fiscal quarter versus the same period last year. Contributing to the increase is cost management, which led to continued margin performance.

Overall gallon performance contributed to an increase in the first fiscal quarter gross profit of $10.8 million, or 6.7%, higher than the prior year period. Operating expenses as a percentage of total revenue were approximately 7.4% lower than the prior year period. Margin per gallon for the quarter increased by $0.11, or 12% higher than the prior year period. The Company demonstrated continued operational excellence on its strategic initiative of delivering gallons more efficiently, which led to significant containment of operating expenses during the quarter. These tighter controls meant less fleet required and fewer miles driven resulting in less fuel consumed by trucks.

The first fiscal quarter continues to demonstrate Ferrellgas’ strength as a technology enabled, logistics company providing a clean, desirable fuel to a tenured customer base. A favorable credit position over the prior year period continues to position Ferrellgas well with suppliers. The Company’s continued emphasis on leadership development, excellence in operational expense management, and implementation of logistics fundamentals continues to increase efficiency and profitability. We are focused on continuous improvement by dedicated distribution managers, safety-minded delivery professionals and a committed customer service organization that continues to provide the foundation for the Company to build on.

For the first fiscal quarter, the Company reported net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. of $8.6 million, or $5.25 per Class A Unit, compared to prior year period net loss of $46.1 million, or $9.39 per Class A Unit. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, increased by $3.4 million to $37.3 million in the first fiscal quarter compared to $33.9 million in the prior year period.

“Our performance is made possible through our over 2,700 delivery and customer service professionals. Their commitment to our customers and Company enable our continued high performance,” Ferrell added. “Our success is further strengthened by the incredibly dedicated employees of Ferrellgas, across our corporate operations and the field. Our management teams have demonstrated excellence in the areas of growth all while managing a challenging supply chain environment. I could not be more proud of our people and how they have succeeded.”

Commitment by Ferrellgas employees to communities they work and live in took on a new meaning this quarter as Ferrellgas began a partnership with Operation Warm. Ferrellgas supports communities in two ways: with great service and by giving back. The partnership with Operation Warm will provide new winter coats to underserved children in Ferrellgas-serviced communities across the country.

As previously announced, on October 8, 2021, we paid a $49.9 million distribution to holders of record of the Class B Units as of September 24, 2021 – an activity made possible by the continued strong performance of the Company.

About Ferrellgas
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million Class A Units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at www.ferrellgas.com.

Forward Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning expectations for the future are forward-looking statements. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause results, performance, and expectations to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, and expectations. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those discussed in the Form 10-K of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., Ferrellgas Partners Finance Corp., Ferrellgas, L.P., and Ferrellgas Finance Corp. for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021, and in other documents filed from time to time by these entities with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except unit data)

(unaudited)

       
ASSETS    October 31, 2021 July 31, 2021
       
Current Assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents (including $11,500 of restricted cash at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021) $168,851  $281,952 
Accounts and notes receivable, net  163,473   131,574 
Inventories  131,280   88,379 
Price risk management asset  129,389   78,001 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  59,600   39,092 
Total Current Assets  652,593   618,998 
       
Property, plant and equipment, net  585,993   582,118 
Goodwill, net  251,065   246,946 
Intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization of $434,166 and $432,032 at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021, respectively)  103,277   100,743 
Operating lease right-of-use asset  87,379   87,611 
Other assets, net  96,318   93,228 
Total Assets $1,776,625  $1,729,644 
       
       
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE AND EQUITY      
       
Current Liabilities:      
Accounts payable $80,233  $47,913 
Broker margin deposit liability  126,325   79,178 
Current portion of long-term debt  2,079   1,670 
Current operating lease liabilities  27,207   25,363 
Other current liabilities  154,309   166,822 
Total Current Liabilities  390,153   320,946 
       
Long-term debt  1,446,895   1,444,890 
Operating lease liabilities  72,117   74,349 
Other liabilities  63,822   61,189 
       
Contingencies and commitments      
       
Mezzanine Equity:      
Senior preferred units, net of issue discount and other offering costs (700,000 units outstanding at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021)  651,349   651,349 
       
Equity:      
Limited partner Unitholders      
Class A (4,857,605 Units outstanding at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021)  (1,239,276)  (1,214,813)
Class B (1,300,000 Units outstanding at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021)  333,014   383,012 
General partner Unitholder (49,496 Units outstanding at October 31, 2021 and July 31, 2021)  (72,426)  (72,178)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  138,679   88,866 
Total Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Equity  (840,009)  (815,113)
Noncontrolling interest  (7,702)  (7,966)
Total Equity  (847,711)  (823,079)
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine and Equity $1,776,625  $1,729,644 
 
 

FERRELLGAS PARTNERS, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per unit data)
(unaudited)

             
  Three months ended  Twelve months ended
  October 31 October 31
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Revenues:            
Propane and other gas liquids sales $372,704  $281,049  $1,760,507  $1,423,455 
Other  21,802   19,845   87,415   82,051 
Total revenues  394,506   300,894   1,847,922   1,505,506 
             
Cost of sales:            
Propane and other gas liquids sales  220,538   137,627   964,847   676,652 
Other  3,610   3,667   12,671   12,989 
             
Gross profit   170,358   159,600   870,404   815,865 
             
Operating expense - personnel, vehicle, plant & other  117,112   109,027   473,902   487,539 
Operating expense - equipment lease expense  5,690   6,830   25,922   31,459 
Depreciation and amortization expense  20,295   21,390   84,286   82,652 
General and administrative expense  12,575   13,080   59,560   49,137 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  909   708   3,416   2,784 
Loss on asset sales and disposals  1,410   813   2,428   6,502 
             
Operating income  12,367   7,752   220,890   155,792 
             
Interest expense  (25,395)  (54,226)  (144,785)  (201,491)
Loss on extinguishment of debt        (104,834)  (37,399)
Other income (expense), net  4,264   108   8,426   (220)
Reorganization items, net        (10,467)   
             
Loss before income tax expense  (8,764)  (46,366)  (30,770)  (83,318)
             
Income tax expense  96   87   750   420 
             
Net loss  (8,860)  (46,453)  (31,520)  (83,738)
             
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  (254)  (391)  (565)  (535)
             
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P.  (8,606)  (46,062)  (30,955)  (83,203)
             
Distribution to preferred unitholders  17,005      41,029    
             
Less: General partner's interest in net loss  (86)  (461)  (309)  (832)
             
Class A Unitholders' interest in net loss $(25,525) $(45,601) $(71,675) $(82,371)
             
Loss Per Class A Unit            
Basic and diluted net loss per Class A Unit $(5.25) $(9.39) $(14.76) $(16.96)
             
Weighted average Class A Units outstanding - basic  4,858   4,858   4,858   4,858 
                 
                 

Supplemental Data and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items:

             
  Three months ended  Twelve months ended
  October 31 October 31
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. $(8,606) $(46,062) $(30,955) $(83,203)
Income tax expense  96   87   750   420 
Interest expense  25,395   54,226   144,785   201,491 
Depreciation and amortization expense  20,295   21,390   84,286   82,652 
EBITDA  37,180   29,641   198,866   201,360 
Non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge  909   708   3,416   2,784 
Loss on asset sales and disposal  1,410   813   2,428   6,502 
Loss on extinguishment of debt        104,834   37,399 
Other (income) expense, net  (4,264)  (108)  (8,426)  220 
Reorganization expense - professional fees        10,467    
Severance expense includes $60 and $449 in operating expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021, respectively. Also includes $156 and $844 in general and administrative expense for the three and twelve months ended October 31, 2021, respectively.  216   684   1,293   1,424 
Legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses  2,131   2,508   9,806   6,871 
Provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses        (500)  17,325 
Lease accounting standard adjustment and other           161 
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (a)  (254)  (391)  (565)  (535)
Adjusted EBITDA (b)  37,328   33,855   321,619   273,511 
Net cash interest expense (c)  (19,119)  (51,716)  (127,556)  (191,379)
Maintenance capital expenditures (d)  (3,579)  (5,177)  (24,570)  (21,950)
Cash paid for income taxes     (35)  (671)  (324)
Proceeds from certain asset sales  641   700   4,529   3,862 
Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors (e)  15,271   (22,373)  173,351   63,720 
Less: Distributions accrued or paid to preferred unitholders  17,345      41,369    
Distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and non-controlling interest  (340)  575   (1,395)  (1,289)
Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders (f)   (2,414)   (21,798)   130,587    62,431 
Less: Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders            
Distributable cash flow excess (g) $(2,414) $(21,798) $130,587  $62,431 
             
Propane gallons sales            
Retail - Sales to End Users  115,825   118,018   629,864   626,134 
Wholesale - Sales to Resellers  44,055   49,590   222,490   235,080 
Total propane gallons sales  159,880   167,608   852,354   861,214 

(a)  Amounts allocated to the general partner for its 1.0101% interest (excluding the economic interest attributable to the preferred unitholders) in the operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P.
(b)  Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss attributable to Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., plus the sum of the following: income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash employee stock ownership plan compensation charge, loss on asset sales and disposals, loss on extinguishment of debt, other (income) expense, net, reorganization expense – professional fees, severance expense, legal fees and settlements related to non-core businesses, provision for doubtful accounts related to non-core businesses, lease accounting standard adjustment and other and net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest. Management believes the presentation of this measure is relevant and useful because it allows investors to view the partnership's performance in a manner similar to the method management uses, adjusted for items management believes make it easier to compare its results with other companies that have different financing and capital structures.
Adjusted EBITDA, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(c)  Net cash interest expense is the sum of interest expense less non-cash interest expense and other income (expense), net. This amount includes interest expense related to the terminated accounts receivable securitization facility.
(d)  Maintenance capital expenditures include capitalized expenditures for betterment and replacement of property, plant and equipment, and may from time to time include the purchase of assets that are typically leased.
(e)  Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus net cash interest expense, maintenance capital expenditures and cash paid for income taxes plus proceeds from certain asset sales. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to equity investors, including holders of the operating partnership’s Preferred Units. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(f)  Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to equity investors minus distributions accrued or paid on the Preferred Units and distributable cash flow attributable to general partner and noncontrolling interest. Management considers distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to declare and pay quarterly distributions to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added to our calculation of distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.
(g)  Distributable cash flow excess is calculated as Distributable cash flow attributable to Class A and B Unitholders minus Distributions paid to Class A and B Unitholders. Distributable cash flow excess, if any, is retained to establish reserves, to reduce debt, to fund capital expenditures and for other partnership purposes, and any shortage is funded from previously established reserves, cash on hand or borrowings under our Credit Facility or, previously, under our terminated accounts receivable securitization facility. Management considers Distributable cash flow excess a meaningful measure of the partnership’s ability to effectuate those purposes. Distributable cash flow excess, as management defines it, may not be comparable to similarly titled measurements used by other companies. Items added into our calculation of distributable cash flow excess that will not occur on a continuing basis may have associated cash payments. Distributable cash flow excess should be viewed in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP.


