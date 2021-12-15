UniDoc Health CEO Message

-- UDOC Provides Overview of Strategic Plan and Commercial Goals

--Company closes oversubscribed financing in connection with public listing

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (“UniDoc,” or the “Company”), an innovator in the telehealth sector, is pleased to provide the following Message from the Company CEO & President, Mr. Antonio Baldassarre. Additional information is now available on the Company website at www.unidoctor.com.

Dear Shareholders, friends, associates, and members of the public,

As we head into the holiday season, I am pleased to provide some timely information and topical news to provide context and clarity regarding our ongoing strategic plans and upcoming activities. We hope you find today’s letter of use and interest.

Public Market Listing

Welcome to the beginning of our journey in the public markets. The executives and directors of UniDoc Health Corp. (“UniDoc”) are extremely pleased to announce that our common shares commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Monday, December 13 under the trading symbol “UDOC.” Concurrently, the Company advises it previously closed an oversubscribed financing in connection with the public listing.

The commencement of trading is the next step for the Company’s development and anticipated commercialization of its innovative Telehealth platform. With access to the public markets, UniDoc gains a broader audience which has the potential to better support the growth of the company through investment. For our part, we are dedicated to executing our strategic plan to unlock shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe.

Please read on to learn more about the technology’s history and opportunity, what we are doing, and where we are going.



Medical Teleconsultation Origins

Telemedicine was first developed in Europe in the early 2000’s by cardiologists aiming to monitor patients from their homes. Around 2010 the first series of remote teleconsultation started appearing mainly to address employee sick or medical leave in large corporations. The concept of a remote monitoring kiosk followed but was met with minimal success, principally due to connectivity limitations and a public lack of perceived need.

While the home monitoring applications continued to flourish in Europe (primarily in Italy at first followed by Scotland, Holland, and Germany) – until now, most doctor and specialist visits took place at a physicians’ facility or at a clinic.

Telehealth today includes telemedicine (diagnosis and treatment of illness or injury), and services such as assessment, monitoring, communications, prevention, and education. It involves a broad range of telecommunications, health information, videoconferencing, and digital image technologies.

COVID Propels Telehealth Uptake

During the recent COVID-19 crisis the European Union accelerated the introduction of digital health and telemedicine services dramatically. The public perception of digital health and telemedicine in Europe was positive, and acceptance was immediate and growth projections are consequently immense.

The telehealth market in Europe is estimated to grow to $21.80 Billion by 2026*

*Market Data Forecast (April 2021)

The North American marketplace is already catching up and growing rapidly.

The telehealth market in the USA is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 28.0% to USD$43 billion by 2026*

*Research and Markets



UniDoc Targets a Clear Unmet Need

Not everyone is comfortable installing apps and downloading software onto a phone or computer at home. In fact, a large segment of the population is challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. This is compounded when medical device integration, such as blood pressure devices, oxygen, pulse, and cardiac sensors may be required.

Seniors, persons with disabilities, or average citizens with time constraints increasingly need ready access to primary diagnostic services. With COVID, most clinics simply shifted to call-in sessions with physicians which required ample advance scheduling and offered limited diagnostic scope. Inevitably, those individuals requiring better insights had to either book an additional in-person session with their physician of simply go to a hospital – time consuming, inefficient, frustrating and a negative burden on the increasingly stressed health system.

The UniDoc Virtual Clinic

UniDoc holds the rights to a technology solution designed and under development as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk where a patient can undergo a comprehensive consultation as if they were present in a physician’s office.

Specialized Equipment and layout conceived to meet the needs of persons with disabilities, the kiosk-based system is planned to offer a suite of consultative services utilizing much of the same equipment utilized by doctors and specialist in their own laboratories and offices.

Trained practitioners within the UniDoc environment could be made available to operate advanced equipment such as EKG’s and offer device setup and operational assistance as needed by the user.

3 rd party specialists could be made available during a session in the UniDoc kiosk as the platform is designed to allow for the sharing of specific patient data under HIPPAA laws (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act).

party specialists could be made available during a session in the UniDoc kiosk as the platform is designed to allow for the sharing of specific patient data under HIPPAA laws (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Unrivalled medical access becomes available for entire communities regardless of urban or rural settings. Target access is focused on existing medical facilities, pharmacies, schools, and community centers.

Doctors can prescribe from within the proposed UniDoc environment to offer the same medications as during a physical office visit. The information and data are transmitted to the doctor through HIPPAA and ERM (Enterprise Risk Management) compliant protocols.

Widespread market access was designed into the concept from the start. We aim to help bring healthcare anywhere from the most developed countries and cities to help alleviate the congestion at hospitals and shortfall of doctors to some of the most remote locations in the world offering medical health diagnostic, pre and post intervention care.



UniDoc aims to innovate the industry by offering a complete virtual care solution, a purpose-built network linking patients with multiple levels of Health Care through modernization and utilization of new and innovative technologies.

In Conclusion

Telemedicine was initially developed to bring health services closer to remote populations with limited health resources. Later, it became a means to improve the quality of medical care by facilitating training and decision making of health care professionals in remote areas. Today, UniDoc is preparing a solution to improve the efficiency of health services through shared and coordinated resources designed to improve patient experiences through shortened timelines and better outcomes.

Accessibility is the key. Our success will be based on happier and healthier families, neighbours, colleagues, seniors, and persons with disabilities everywhere.

We encourage engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our brand-new website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress. You are also invited to join us on social media with Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

We look forward to one day being available to assist you personally. In the meantime, stay safe and stay healthy.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldasarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC)



As part of the Company’s disclosure obligations as a public issuer, ongoing financial and material filings can be found under the Company’s profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC)

UniDoc is developing a telehealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo a consultation as if they were present in a physician’s office. Telehealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company’s belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. Find out more at: https://unidoctor.com. Connect with our social media on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

UniDoc Investor Relations

Tel: +1 778.383.6731

Email: info@unidoctor.com

Media Inquiries

media@unidoctor.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s primary product offering and features thereof, and the Company’s commercialization of the telehealth platform.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s final prospectus dated December 2, 2021 under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.