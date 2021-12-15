Sportradar Appoints Rima Hyder Head of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced the appointment of Rima Hyder as Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. Her experience and network in the investment community will enable Sportradar to deepen relationships and better inform investors during a critical juncture in the company’s growth. Based in the U.S., she will report to Chief Financial Officer, Alex Gersh.



Hyder brings nearly 20 years of experience in finance, communications and investor relations to the role and joins Sportradar after most recently serving as SVP of Investor & Media Relations at FactSet, a global provider of integrated financial information. Earlier in her career, Hyder led investor relations for companies such as Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, completing their 2013 IPO, and Energy Future Holdings, where she led investor communications for the company’s ~$40 billion debt program. Hyder began her finance career at Exelon Corporation, a Fortune 100 company.

Sportradar Group CFO Alex Gersh said: “We welcome Rima to Sportradar and are eager to tap into her wealth of experience leading investor relations for some of the largest and most successful organizations, especially as we enter our next phase of growth as a public company. Rima is a highly valuable addition to our team as we strive to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Sportradar Head of Investor Relations Rima Hyder said: “As the leading data and technology company in sports, Sportradar sits in a compelling position, during a time of change and rapid growth in the industry. I’m thrilled to join Sportradar and communicate its growth story to investors.”

Sportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA, ICC, and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

