Disposable Face Mask Industry to Register a 19.5% CAGR During 2021-2026 - Leading Players are Uvex Group, 3M, Honeywell Int'l, Moldex-Metric, Kowa Co, The Gerson Co, SAS Safety, and Kimberly-Clark

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Face Mask Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Disposable Face Mask Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period.

The Official United Kingdom guidance released in February 2020 claimed that standard and respirator masks provide 80% protection against SARS-CoV-2. By March 2020, Public Health England amongst other significant associations around the world has issued guidance on when to use the different kinds of masks and for different situations. This is likely to have a positive impact on the market studied.

In 2020, World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 89 million medical masks are required for the COVID-19 response each month, along with 76 million examination gloves and 1.6 million medical goggles, globally. WHO also estimates that the industry must increase manufacturing by 40% and urges governments to act quickly to boost supply and is expected to fuel the disposable face mask market.

The major factor driving the growth of the market is rising pollution levels, rapid industrialization, rising awareness about health protection. In addition, the rising number of surgeries being performed on a daily basis across the world with the unprecedented spread of coronavirus promoting the adoption of disposable face masks.

Additionally, the increasing awareness of aesthetics, globally, augments the number of cosmetic surgeries. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 15.6 million cosmetic procedures, and 6.8 million reconstructive procedures were performed in 2020 in the United States. A disposable face mask acts as a protective barrier between the surgical teams and patients. It also helps in preventing germs and reducing the chances of being affected by environmental contaminants and therefore they are rapidly procured in surgical procedures.

In addition, as per State of Global Air 2018, a report published by the Health Effects Institute , around 95% of the world's population resides in areas where which do not meet the minimum levels of PM 2.5 set by World Health Organization guideline for healthy air. Thus, the surging pollution level across the globe will result in triggering the disposable face market. Furthermore, rising airborne diseases, increasing consumption of masks for personnel use, increase in cases of hospital-acquired infections will also create a lucrative opportunity for disposable face masks.

Key Market Trends

Non-Woven Face Masks Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Share

Competitive Landscape

The Disposable Face Mask Market is fragmented competitive and consists of several major players. Some of the companies which are currently dominating the market are uvex group, 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kowa Company, Ltd., The Gerson Company, SAS Safety Corp, and Kimberly-Clark. The market players are focusing on novel product development and product launches. For instance, in August 2020, KARAM, launched its 'Disposable Face Masks range' to offer protection against viruses, bacterial microorganisms, dust, pollen and smoke.

