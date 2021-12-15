Global Pet Wearables Market to Cross $2.87 Billion by 2026 - Identification & Tracking Expected to Hold the Largest Share

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pet wearable market was valued at approximately USD 1,779 million in 2020, and it is expected to witness a revenue of USD 2,870 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.49% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

The adoption rate of pets, especially dogs, during the COVID-19 has been observed to be increasing. As the majority of the population worldwide is working remotely, mostly work from home, the interest in pet adoption is on the rise, as the pet owners can spend considerable time taking care of the pets. As per the article published in CNBC 2020, animal rescues and adoptions spiked during the initial days of the pandemic. However, the need for vaccination, neuter programs, and frequent veterinary doctor visits during the COVID-19 pandemic have been considered to restrict the continued pet adoption during the pandemic.

However, as per the research article published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications 2020, the dog adoption rate significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the demand for adoptable dogs and the requests to serve as foster families increased significantly, along with the shortening of the length of stay of dogs at the shelter. Thus, COVID-19 has a significant impact on pet adoption, which is directly related to the surging demand for pet wearables.

The key factors propelling the growth of the pet wearable market are the increase in awareness about the pet's physical and mental fitness, increasing adoption of IoT, and rise in the demand for pet monitoring and technological advancements.

The pet wearable market is gaining traction, due to the rising awareness among pet owners about their health. The increasing inclination toward the adoption of pets as companions for mental stability, fitness, and entertainment is boosting the expenditure on the well-being of pets. The rising awareness, coupled with easy availability of wearables, globally, is expected to boost the global pet wearable market.

Additionally, the use of pet wearables offers benefits, such as connecting humans to their pets, in order to track their daily activities and monitor their health using these devices. This monitoring generates data for food intake, heart, and respiratory rate and patterns and calories burnt by pets during the day. The data generated by these devices is used for analyzing the health of pets. The aforementioned factors are boosting the adoption of pet wearables by pet owners, which in turn, is propelling the growth of the market studied.

Key Market Trends

Identification & Tracking Expected to Hold the Largest Share

North America Dominates the Market

Competitive Landscape

Companies, like Garmin Ltd, Dogtra, Fitbark Inc., Scollar Inc., and DogTelligent Inc., are expected to hold substantial market shares during the forecast period. As the pet wearable market is spreading across the developing regions, smaller companies are expected to contribute majorly to the growth of this market.

Additionally, the key players have been evolving in the global market through strategic alliances and product launches. For instance, in July 2020, Tractive launched a new activity monitoring feature, along with its GPS tracking feature, which aids in tracking the physical activity of pets by owners, which subsequently leads to monitor obesity conditions in pets.

