Supply Chain Technology Startup Verusen Wins Four 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards

ATLANTA, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , a global innovator in supply chain data, inventory, and procurement technology, today announced it was recognized as a leading technology company and employer, receiving four awards in The 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards .



The Powderkeg Unvalley Awards are bestowed upon the best startups and technology companies to work for in emerging communities beyond Silicon Valley based on various facets of the company, including company size, industry positioning, culture, perks, benefits, funding, and employee testimonials. For this year’s awards, Verusen was named a leader in four distinct categories by Powderkeg , a digital community, and job-matching platform: Top Tech Companies , Best Tech Companies to Work For , Best Remote Companies To Work For , and Companies with the Best Work Life Balance .

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this multi-award recognition from Powderkeg,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen. “In this time of momentous upheaval in today’s workforce dynamics and what employees are looking for from employers, getting it right and providing an accountable, fitting, and rewarding work environment and culture for our team members is critical.”

"The shift to remote work and global reassessment of values presents a massive opportunity for both tech workers and employers beyond Silicon Valley," said Matt Hunckler, CEO of Powderkeg. "The Powderkeg Unvalley Awards recipients are companies that are ahead of the curve when it comes to collaborating remotely, and they already have the values people are now giving more weight to when deciding where they want to work."

Verusen was named a winner from among 4,500 submissions. Award-winning companies were selected based on data collected from the companies for their company profile on Powderkeg, supplemented with publicly available third-party data.

About Verusen

Verusen is a Supply Chain Intelligence company focused on materials management that uses AI to provide complex global supply chains material truth for data, inventory optimization, and procurement intelligence. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk. The result is a data foundation organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support related Industry 4.0 initiatives. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

About Powderkeg

With more than 10,000 active members in tech hubs across the U.S., Powderkeg is the place to plug into tech in the middle of America. Powderkeg supports thousands of professionals, employers, and teams by creating opportunities to learn and connect through a robust offering of events, digital media, and resources. For more information, visit Powderkeg.com .

