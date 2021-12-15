Handicrafts Market 2021-2027 | Development Strategy | Global Size & Share| Trends Forecast

Pune, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handicrafts Market report 2021 is the broad study of experts in the industry for development modules, arrangements, movements and sizes. The report also estimates existing and earlier market standards to project potential market management through the forecast period between 2021-2027. This research study of Handicrafts involved the wide usage of equally primary and secondary data sources. This contains the study of several parameters affecting the industry, containing the government plan, market situation, competitive landscape, historic data, current trends in the market, technical invention, future technologies and the technical growth in related industry.

The global Handicrafts market was valued at USD 466720 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 847730 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2027.

Handicraft products are made up of several materials including sheet metal, wrought iron, natural fiber, wood, river stone, beads, textiles, horn and bone, and ceramics. On the basis of type, the global textile market can be classified into kitchenware, gardenware, toys, officeware, furniture and furnishings, jewelry, bathroom accessories, and others.

The growth in international and domestic tourism is also expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. For instance, Japan’s government has introduced several campaigns to increase the country's tourism. The resultant rise in the number of tourists has led to an increase in the sales of handicraft items in Japan. The rise in tourism has fueled the demand for cultural goods, uncommon souvenirs, and indigenous art.

The top leading firms in the market are mostly concentrating on new ideas associated to the invention and supply of Handicrafts. These policies will let the key players to extend their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the Handicrafts Market:

The Major Players in the Handicrafts Market Are:

Asian Handicrafts

Fakih

Handicrafts and Handlooms Export Corp. (HHEC)

Minhou Minxing Weaving

NGOC Dong

Oriental Handicraft

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Handicrafts Market types split into:

Woodware

Art Metal Ware

Handprinted Textile and Scarves

Embroidered and Crocheted Goods

Zari and Zari Goods

Imitation Jewellery

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Handicrafts Market applications, includes:

Discount Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Catalogue Retailer

Internet Retailer

Independent Retailer

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Report Published on Handicrafts Market provides detailed description about the collaborations, deals, designations, patent information etc. The report also provides detailed description of the competitor profiles with key milestones.

