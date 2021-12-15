Pure Extracts’ and Golden Harvests’ Joint Venture Receives Medical Prequalification Status Letter in Michigan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and MEDFORD, Ore., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure Extracts”) (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) and Grown Rogue International Inc.’s (“Grown Rogue”) (CSE: GRIN) (OTC: GRUSF) partner, Golden Harvests, LLC, are pleased to announce that their Michigan extraction joint venture (JV) company, Pure Grown Extracts, LLC (“Pure Grown Extracts”), received its medical Prequalification Status Letter from the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) on November 23, 2021.



This letter was issued pursuant to the licensing provisions of the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act (MMFLA) and associated rules and allows Pure Grown Extracts to submit a facility license application 60 days prior to when the facility will be ready for inspection by the MRA.

“We are excited to be ramping this project up with Golden Harvests in Michigan, where cannabis sales continue to set records with monthly sales up over 50% from a year ago,” said Ben Nikolaevsky, CEO of Pure Extracts. “Establishing Pure Extracts’ brands in Michigan, an important state in the large US cannabis market, is a critical milestone for our company.”

The goal of the JV is to bring Pure Extracts’ portfolio of products to Michigan and to expand Grown Rogue’s product offering. Pure Extracts is a plant-based extraction company focused on cannabis and hemp based out of British Columbia, Canada and will provide a mix of equipment, cash, and extraction expertise to the venture, which will allow the partners to rapidly scale-up to meet the rising demand for processed products throughout the state. Grown Rogue is a multi-state operating (MSO) cannabis company with operations and assets in Oregon and in Michigan where they are already doing business with over 100 dispensaries throughout the state.

"We are pleased to have received such a timely response from the MRA on our medical cannabis processing application and look forward to finishing the construction and getting additional award-winning products into the Michigan market to supplement our leading flower brand already established in the state,” said Obie Strickler, CEO of Grown Rogue.

The joint venture plans to build-out existing space in the 80,000 sq. ft. facility in Bay City where it has the ability to produce Pure Extracts’ branded concentrates, cartridges, edibles and tinctures as well as a suite of Grown Rogue products capturing the west coast innovation they are known for.

About Grown Rogue

Grown Rogue International (CSE: GRIN | OTC: GRUSF) is a vertically integrated, multi-state Cannabis family of brands on a mission to inspire consumers to “enhance experiences” through cannabis. We have combined an expert management team, award winning grow team, state of the art indoor and outdoor manufacturing facilities, and consumer insight-based product categorization, to create innovative products thoughtfully curated from “seed to experience.” The Grown Rogue family of products include sungrown and indoor premium flower, along with nitro sealed indoor and sungrown pre-rolls and jars.

About Pure Extracts

Pure Extracts Technology Corp. (CSE: PULL) (OTC: PRXTF) (XFRA: A2QJAJ) features an all-new, state-of-the-art processing facility located just 20 minutes north of world-famous Whistler, British Columbia. The bespoke facility has been constructed to European Union GMP standards aiming towards export sales of products and formulations, including those currently restricted in Canada, into European jurisdictions where they are legally available. Health Canada, under the Cannabis Act, granted Pure Extracts its Standard Processing License on September 25, 2020, and its Sales Amendment on July 19, 2021. The company’s stock began trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) on November 5, 2020.

STATEMENT REGARDING UNITED STATES REGULATORY FRAMEWORK FOR CANNABIS

Pursuant to Pure Extracts’ joint venture with Golden Harvests, LLC, Pure Extracts expects to derive revenues from the cannabis industry in the State of Michigan in the United States, which industry is illegal under United States federal law. The joint venture is expected to be directly or indirectly engaged in the manufacture, possession, use, sale and distribution of cannabis in the medical and/or adult-use cannabis marketplace in the State of Michigan.

The United States federal government regulates drugs through the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the “CSA”), which places controlled substances, including cannabis, in a schedule. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug. Under United States federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not approved cannabis as a safe and effective drug for any indication.

In the United States, cannabis is largely regulated at the state level. State laws regulating cannabis are in direct conflict with the federal Controlled Substances Act, which makes cannabis use and possession federally illegal. Although certain states authorize medical and/or adult-use cannabis production and distribution by licensed or registered entities, under United States federal law, the possession, use, cultivation, and transfer of cannabis and any cannabis-related drug paraphernalia is illegal, and any such acts are criminal acts under federal law. The Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution establishes that the United States Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it are paramount and in case of conflict between federal and state law, the federal law shall apply.

There is no guarantee that state laws legalizing and regulating the sale and use of cannabis will not be repealed or overturned, or that local governmental authorities will not limit the applicability of state laws within their respective jurisdictions. Unless and until the United States Congress amends the CSA with respect to medical and/or adult-use cannabis (and as to the timing or scope of any such potential amendments there can be no assurance), there is a risk that U.S. federal authorities may enforce current U.S. federal law. If the U.S. federal government begins to enforce U.S. federal laws relating to cannabis in states where the sale and use of cannabis is currently legal, or if existing applicable state laws are repealed or curtailed, Pure Extracts’ business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects would be materially adversely affected. For these reasons, Pure Extracts’ operations in the United States cannabis market (through the joint venture) may subject Pure Extracts to heightened scrutiny by regulators, stock exchanges, clearing agencies and other Canadian and U.S. authorities and is subject to a number of risks, including those risks that are described in the Companies’ public filings profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

To Pure Extracts’ knowledge, no statement has been made by federal authorities or prosecutors regarding the risk of enforcement action with respect to state-sanctioned marijuana activities in the state of Michigan.

