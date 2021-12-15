The Cryptocurrency Exchange FMFW.io Starts Cooperation with Hacken

Cybersecurity first and foremost



"Hackers are awake, and so are we, which is why we are constantly improving the safety of our cryptocurrency exchange," says Danish Chaudhry, CEO of FMFW.io exchange. Therefore, the FMFW.io is cooperating with world-class cybersecurity experts from Hacken.

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hacken is an international leader in the supply of pentests and any improvements designed to increase the wall between users and hackers. Additionally, they have extensive experience working with clients from the cryptocurrencies and blockchain industry. That is why the management board of FMFW.io decided to work with Hacken. Over a million traders' assets' security is here to take care of, and as the Managing Director of FMFW.io says himself, "We always emphasize that sharing the right tools to know the world of cryptocurrencies is our priority. It is no different with cybersecurity, which also plays an essential function in this matter. The Hacken is a leader, and so we care of the highest quality of our services."

This cooperation also aims to recommend appropriate operating practices in the cryptocurrency space to other partners.

FMFW.io Team, just like its CEO, cares about providing the right tools to its community. Therefore, they promote and educate about cryptocurrencies and blockchain and the security's importance within it. The management board also plans to do it in the nearest future on their new blog page, where the goal is to provide educational content on the highest level, and what's more, through providing engaging podcasts with experts from all over the world. The Hacken Team shares similar goals and missions to promote cybersecurity values in the digital coin world. This partnership is excellent proof of this venture.

About FMFW.io

The mission of FMFW.io is to empower people from all over the world to trade cryptocurrencies with ease and confidence, from first-time traders to advanced trading professionals. With high liquidity, 24/7 multilingual support, and dozens of trading pairs complemented with a high level of security, we offer an attractive platform for trading any cryptocurrency. Within two years since launch, on average, our exchange has been visited by more than 500K active traders per month, and this number continues to grow.

About Hacken

Hacken is one of the leading providers of B2C, B2B, and B2G cybersecurity services to clients from Europe, Asia, and North America, representing such industries as crypto, sharing economy, retail, financials, airlines, blockchain, etc. Hacken ecosystem is powered with native utility token HAI. For the last 3 years, Hacken has cooperated with 500+ companies. The list of Hacken partners includes more than 80 brands. Since March 2021, Hacken has been an active member of the Linux Foundation. As of now, Hacken has saved users' assets worth >$10 bln. The strong market reputation and high functionality of its security solutions have allowed Hacken to build a great community uniting more than 90K security and crypto enthusiasts.

