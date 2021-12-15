Proactive news headlines including Cobalt Blue Holdings, Radiopharm Theranostics, Maximus Resources and Queensland Pacific Metals

Sydney, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿

Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd (ASX:COB, OTC:CBBHF) has received strong validation of its strategy to supply ethical cobalt from the Broken Hill Cobalt Project (BHCP) through participation in a critical minerals supply chain discussion with South Korean President Moon Jae In and other senior Korean government officials. Click here

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD)'s star is rising, says Independent Investment Research as it initiates coverage of the recently listed biotech. Click here

Maximus Resources Ltd (ASX:MXR) is trading higher after uncovering multiple occurrences of visible gold within the completed Western Australian Government Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) co-funded diamond drilling at Redback gold deposit. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) has received conditional finance support from Export Finance Australia (EFA) to secure up to A$250 million in debt funding for the Townsville Energy Chemicals Hub (TECH) Project planned to be developed in North Queensland. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has completed 24 holes of its ~15,000 metres ~100-hole maiden drill program within Exploration Area 1 at the Thor ISR (in situ recovery) Uranium Project in Wyoming’s Great Divide basin. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) has seen further success in its joint venture high purity alumina (HPA) trial with Alcoa (NYSE:AA) of Australia, with the latest pilot plant trial samples meeting operational and quality expectations. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, OTCQB:LLKKF)'s drilling program at Kachi Lithium Project in Argentina continues to reinforce the company’s optimism - derived from previous assay results - that lithium brines extend well beyond the limits of the current resource. Click here

West Wits Mining Ltd (ASX:WWI) is on track for first ore in February, with all key site infrastructure at the Qala Shallows Project, part of the Witwatersrand Basin Project in South Africa, complete. Click here

AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has received commitments to raise A$3.75 million (before costs) via the issue of 51,369,863 new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8) has intersected high-grade gold mineralisation at Ariel Prospect, about two kilometres north of the Kundip Mining Centre which already hosts the company’s current JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 674,000 ounces at 2.4 g/t gold. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) has taken a step closer to commercialisation of proprietary treatment, EMD-003, an ultra-pure cannabidiol (CBD) capsule formulation, with positive data from a pre-clinical animal study comparing it favourably to the only Therapeutics Goods Administration-approved CBD treatment, Epidyolex oil. Click here

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd (ASX:AGC) has started turning the soil on precious metals mineralisation within the 15-kilometre-long Boxdale-Carlisle Reefs gold targets at the Moorefield Project in central New South Wales. Click here

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:RCE, OTC:RECEF) has recruited its first cohort in a Phase I intravenous (IV) clinical trial of lead compound RECCE® 327 (R327), the company’s intravenous and topical therapy. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has further confirmed the high levels of halloysite present at Trawalla deposit of the Pittong Kaolin operation, returning grades of up to 32.4% in the most recent round of test-work. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has delivered an update on its exploration activities at the Fraser Range and Norseman projects in Western Australia. Click here

Eclipse Metals Ltd (ASX:EPM) has appointed Dr Oliver Kreuzer as a non-executive director. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has completed a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for its 100%-owned proposed integrated lithium hydroxide business in Gaston County, North Carolina, which confirms that the project could be one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost producers of lithium hydroxide. Click here

Musgrave Minerals Ltd (ASX:MGV, OTC:MGVMF) has made more progress toward a mineral resource estimate for Big Sky prospect within the Cue Gold Project in Western Australia's Murchison district, intersecting multiple high-grade gold hits in reverse circulation (RC) resource drilling. Click here

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) has signed a Joint Statement of Cooperation to expand the use of rare earths and critical metals in Korea and develop import opportunities that will secure the supply of these metals for Korean industry. Click here

