Allied Corp Partners with Trulife Distribution for the U.S. Health and Wellness Market

KELOWNA, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Corp. ("Allied" or the “Company”) (OTCQB: ALID) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive national sales and distribution contract with Trulife Distribution.



Under this agreement, TruLife agrees to distribute, market, and sell Allied’s three brands and products across the United States. These include Tactical Relief™, Equilibrium Bio™, and MaXXa™, all of which are below the 0.3% THC legal limit and are currently sold in the United States.

The agreement will involve national distribution of Allied products into the following distribution channels with TruLife’s existing relationships:

Major Online Retailers: TruLife's expert knowledge of the e-commerce space is a key tool in its distribution strategy and will allow Allied products to be marketed to a national audience, regardless of geographic location.





Specialty Health and Nutrition Stores: There are over 25,000 stores that are included in this category which vary widely in size from small, independent shops to large multi-store chains. This includes among others: USA Sports / Muscle Foods, Europa Sports, Complete Nutrition, Vitamin Shoppe, Bulldog Distribution, DNA Distribution, Perfect Nutrition Distributors, Nutrishop, SNI USA, GNC, SOMA Sports, American Fitness Wholesalers, 24-Hour Fitness, Carolinas Sports Nutrition, and Advantis Nutrition.





Regional Nutrition Food & Drug Retailers: There are over 50,000 individual retail fronts under this category including both large chains and small, independent shops. This includes among others: Publix, Grocer's Pride, A&P Stores, Hy-Vee, Schnuck's, Hannaford, Food Giant, Weis Markets, Marc Glassman, Stater Bros, Big Y Foods, Lewis Drug, London Drugs, H.E.B. Stores, Raley's, Kinney Drug, Roundy's, Spartan Stores, Roche Bros, Fresh Market, Ingles, Penn Traffic, Shop n Save, Times Supermarkets, Mac's Market, BI Mart, Price Chopper, Harris Teeter, ShopRite, Fred Meyer, Giant Eagle, Pathma, Bi-Lo Stores, Duane Reade, Fresh and Easy, Bartell Drug, Fruth Pharmacies, Harmon Stores, Fred's, Kerr Drug, Wakefern, Wegman's, Kopp Drug, Bruno's, Shop Rite, King's, Piggly Wiggly, and Foodland.





National Nutrition Food & Drug Mass Retailers: This category is made up of national food and drug retailers primarily dominated by chains that operate across the United States nationwide. This includes among others: Wal-Mart, Albertson's, Safeway, CVS, Walgreen's, Costco, Target, Kroger, BJ's, Kmart, Sam's Club, and Rite-Aid.



The partnership paves the way for the rapid entry and expansion of Allied’s presence in the U.S.

“We are excited to be representing Allied’s products in the U.S. health and wellness market,” says TruLife CEO Brian Gould, “Our goal at TruLife is to streamline the experience for brands and consumers, alike. We plan to shepherd Allied’s products along the path to success within the U.S. market.”

The TruLife Distribution team is comprised of top industry leaders in nutritional health and wellness product marketing and distribution. With over 100 years of combined experience, TruLife’s team has established relationships with industry buyers and a proven track record of national distribution to top retail accounts. With sales and marketing experts as well as FDA compliance professionals, Trulife is strategically positioned to successfully distribute Allied’s brands nationally.

“We are very pleased to have received the positive feedback from the TruLife team who has test-marketed the Allied products over the past six months,” says Mr. Calum Hughes, CEO and Chairman of Allied Corp. “The heavy lifting required to get the Allied products into distribution is finally behind us. We have de-risked our supply chain, tested the market, and gained customer feedback from a product development standpoint. It is now time to go national with these products. Trulife is the perfect partner to work with to really scale our sales.”

About TruLife Distribution: TruLife Distribution is owned and operated by Brian Gould. Gould comes from three generations of manufacturing and retail distribution professionals. His self-started company offers a full-service experience that includes sales, marketing, and distribution. Learn more about TruLife Distribution at trulifedist.com.

About Allied Corp: Allied Corp. is an international cannabis company with its main production center in Colombia and is one of the few companies that has exported from Colombia internationally. In preparation for the possible legalization of cannabis by the U.S. Federal Government, Allied also has the option to purchase a U.S. cannabis license in the U.S. (Nevada) exercisable if such were to happen. In addition to this, Allied has three CBD brands to market with products selling in the United States. Lastly, Allied has both Cannabinoid and psilocybin products in the pharmaceutical development track seeking pharma drug indications for depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Learn more at allied.health.

For more on the Allied Inside™ business model website: CLICK HERE

Investor Relations: mailto:ir@allied.health

1-877-255-4337

