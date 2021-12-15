Kirobo Launches the Liquid Vault, A Consolidated DeFi Infrastructure with Backup and Inheritance Solutions

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirobo , a technology company developing a logic layer for the blockchain, is announcing the launch of the Liquid Vault, an on-chain wallet, and DeFi infrastructure. Featuring innovative backup, inheritance, and retrievable transfer solutions, the Liquid Vault is looking to be the access point to a complete DeFi ecosystem with a suite of unique decentralized and non-custodial services.



The backup service is a first-of-its-kind solution for ETH, ERC-20 tokens, and NFTs. It addresses the endemic issue of crypto being rendered inaccessible due to loss of cold wallets and lost or forgotten private keys.

The inheritance service, which will be available at the beginning of 2022, is a much-needed solution that will become increasingly crucial as the years progress. Acting as a blockchain-based will and testament, it enables users to define several heirs and choose how much each will receive.

Asaf Naim, CEO and co-founder of Kirobo , said: "This is a game-changer for the web3 infrastructure. Users have long suffered from a complex, fragmented user experience and worry over losing access to their assets. The Liquid Vault solves all of these problems in a single package – and it's going to solve many more in the future. We couldn't be prouder that we're well on the way to our goal of making cryptocurrency management as simple and secure as online banking."

At the beginning of 2022, Kirobo is looking to integrate the Liquid Vault with leading DeFi services - including DEXs - allowing its users to interact with them as they currently do with their Ethereum wallets.

Tal Asa, CTO and co-founder of Kirobo , said: "Web3 users were facing a choice between security and decentralization. That's no longer the case with the Liquid Vault. We've produced a non-custodial, user-powered suite of solutions for crypto protection and asset growth."

These capabilities are only part of the services that the Liquid Vault will have to offer in the future. The platform is powered by its native KIRO token, and based on groundbreaking technology, which is fully decentralized and activated by the Kirobo community. It will enable scheduled transactions and other activities based on various conditions like time and token price - creating a comprehensive infrastructure that will introduce capabilities that are currently non-existent in the DeFi ecosystem.

Brock Pierce, one of the leading figures on Kirobo’s advisory board, said: “I've been involved in the web3 ecosystem for years and the Liquid Vault is a significant step forward in addressing some of the most acute relevant pain points that is holding Web3 back from mass adoption. I am excited to be a part of this project.”

Kirobo has had an eventful year, from Brock Pierce and Scott Stornetta joining its advisory board to extending the reach of its 'Undo Button' for crypto transactions to Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Recently, the company announced that KIRO had been placed on the BSC and Polygon Networks.

The launch party for the Liquid Vault took place at the Proof of Fusion event, during the Formula One Grand Prix 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Social Links:

Discord: https://discord.gg/MtWHNk6rjV

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/kirobo5/

Telegram: https://t.me/kirobo

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KIROBO5

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kirobo_crypto/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kirobo/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw5DLgnuLtuPK3KuHHl7w4A

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZSJ4f2oBP/

Media Contact

Brand name: Kirobo

Contact Person: Adam Phillips, Business Operations Manager

Company email: adam@kirobo.io

Website: https://www.kirobo.io/

SOURCE: Kirobo