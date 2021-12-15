Flexera Achieves the FinOps Foundation Certified Platform Badge

ITALSCA, Ill., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexera, the company that helps organizations maximize business value from their technology investments, today announces that it has achieved the status of FinOps Certified Platform by the FinOps Foundation. FinOps Certified Platform (FCP) is a pre-qualified tier of vetted technology providers that offer software solutions which enable their customers to successfully adopt cloud financial management practices.



“The FinOps practice has experienced rapid growth within the industry,” said Brian Adler, Senior Director, Cloud Market Strategy. “Earning this certification from the FinOps Foundation increases Flexera’s leadership position in helping companies save money through providing insights into optimizing their cloud spend. Ultimately, this helps us better serve our customers.”

The FinOps Foundation is a program of The Linux Foundation, dedicated to advancing the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices and standards. FinOps is shorthand for “Cloud Financial Operations” or the practice of “Cloud Financial Management,” which ensures organizations get the most value out of every dollar they spend in the public cloud.

For more information on Flexera, visit www.flexera.com. For more information about the FinOps Foundation, please visit www.finops.org .

About Flexera

Flexera delivers SaaS-based IT management solutions that enable enterprises to accelerate and multiply the return on their technology investments. We help organizations inform their IT with total visibility into their complex hybrid ecosystems, providing the IT insights that fuel better-informed decisions. And we help them transform their IT with tools that allow IT leaders to rightsize across all platforms, reallocate spend, reduce risk and chart the most effective path to the cloud.

More than 50,000 customers subscribe to our technology value optimization solutions, delivered by 1,300+ passionate team members worldwide. To learn more, visit flexera.com.

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a nonprofit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world. Grounded in real world stories, expertise and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the F2 is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management. For more information or to join, please visit: https://www.finops.org/

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,500 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.