MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 15 December 2021 at 16:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Mika Niemi Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member Initial Notification Reference number: 7357/4/6 Issuer Name: NoHo Partners Oyj LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56 Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-13 Venue: DHEL Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 876 Unit price: 8.135 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 876 Volume weighted average price: 8.135 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-13 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 491 Unit price: 8.14 Euro Volume: 440 Unit price: 8.14 Euro Volume: 440 Unit price: 8.15 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 8.14 Euro Volume: 4 Unit price: 8.16 Euro Volume: 633 Unit price: 8.01 Euro Volume: 215 Unit price: 8.01 Euro Volume: 55 Unit price: 8 Euro Volume: 35 Unit price: 8 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 2317 Volume weighted average price: 8.08892 Euro Transaction details Transaction date: 2021-12-13 Venue: CEUX Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000064332 Volume: 125 Unit price: 8.15 Euro Volume: 73 Unit price: 8.02 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 198 Volume weighted average price: 8.10207 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 3,391 shares.

Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

