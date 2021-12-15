Uptime.com Rated a Top Website Performance Monitoring Solution for the 12th Consecutive Time on G2.com Inc.'s Winter 2021 Grid® and Index Reports

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — which provides web monitoring peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best website uptime and performance monitoring solutions in G2.com Inc.'s latest Winter 2021 Grid® and Index Reports.

This announcement marks the 12th consecutive quarter in which Uptime.com has earned High Performer status as one of the top-rated solutions on G2's Website Monitoring and IT Alerting Grids. Uptime.com was also named the No. 1 Momentum Leader on G2's Momentum Grid®, which highlights the fastest growing IT alerting software, for the second consecutive quarter. In all, Uptime.com received five badges for its performance across 16 Winter 2021 G2 reports and indexes.

"Website uptime, speed, and reliability are vital to growing revenue and delivering great customer experiences," said Yoni Solomon , Chief Marketing Officer at Uptime.com. "We're honored to again be named a top-rated website monitor for thousands of businesses who trust us to monitor the performance of their sites, applications, and infrastructures."

G2's rankings and ratings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. This announcement follows the company's recent industry report highlighting consumer data and website monitoring best practices to prepare online sellers for the 2021 holiday shopping season.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com .

