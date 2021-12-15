Fitness Machine Technicians Opens 50th Franchise Marking Milestone for International Fitness Equipment Repair Service Brand

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians today announces the opening of a new location in Vancouver, Canada, marking a milestone as the 50th franchise for the company that provides fitness equipment repair and maintenance service. The location is locally owned and operated by Vancouver resident Harry Head.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the United States and Canada, offering service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand now has a total of 50 franchises in the U.S. and Canada, with over 100 territories in operation in 31 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

“This is a very exciting time for every member of the Fitness Machine Technicians community,” said CEO and Founder Don Powers. “We’ve seen extraordinary growth since 2018 and it’s overwhelming to think back at how far we’ve come in the past three years, particularly as we managed to progress throughout the pandemic and continue our momentum to officially open our 50th location before the year’s end. We can’t wait to see what 2022 brings!”

Head comes to Fitness Machine Technicians from the professional mountain biking world. Looking to pursue a new opportunity, he combines a love of exercise with his passion for mechanics and technology and looks forward to providing unmatched service to his Vancouver customers.

“I look forward to introducing Fitness Machine Technicians to the Vancouver market and offering future clients the very best in fitness equipment service,” said Head. “Being the 50th Fitness Machine Technicians franchisee is truly an honor indicating the proven strength of the brand.”

Founded in 2002, Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the U.S. and Canada. For information on opening your own Fitness Machine Technicians franchise, please visit www.FMTFranchise.com.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.