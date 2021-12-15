LPL Financial, JFC Advisor Network Welcome Lamont Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA) announced today that Lamont Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) and custodial platforms, aligning with large enterprise JFC Advisor Network. The Lamont team reported having served approximately $200 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets*. They join LPL from Securities America, part of the Advisor Group network of broker-dealers.



Located in Clear Lake Bank & Trust in Mason City and Clear Lake, Iowa, Lamont Financial Group was founded in 2013 and is comprised of financial advisors Kris Lamont, Thomas E. Alexander and Amy Dixon. The firm offers comprehensive and highly customized financial strategies to help clients grow, protect and ultimately, transfer their legacy. “We believe financial plans should reflect each stage of life its owner is in: whether it be purchasing a first home, financing a child's college education or planning for retirement,” said Lamont, who primarily works with high-net-worth individuals who are working towards retirement or already retired.

Looking for greater office efficiencies and stability, the team turned to LPL and JFC. Lamont stated, “I’m only as successful as my staff, so it was important to find a partner who can help us save time and gain more efficiencies from integrated technology. LPL checked that box with ClientWorks and other innovative capabilities, all connected by a single sign-on functionality. On top of that, LPL is a Fortune 500 company with size and scale, which gives us stability and peace of mind knowing that we are with a strong partner. We also appreciate the added service, resources and investment models provided by JFC. It’s truly a good fit all around.”

Jack Connealy, founder of JFC Advisor Network, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Lamont Financial Group to our growing family of advisors. At JFC Advisor Network, we are dedicated to furthering the success of our advisors and elevating their practices.We are honored to be entrusted with this mission by Lamont Financial Group, and look forward to our partnership with Kris, Thomas, Amy and the entire team.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Kris, Thomas and Amy to the LPL community. We are proud to be their partner by delivering innovative resources, solutions and technology that can help them be successful at every stage of their business’ lifecycle. We will continue to leverage our scale to bring value to advisors, providing them time-saving, integrated capabilities so they can focus on helping their clients pursue their lifelong financial goals and aspirations. We congratulate JFC for its continued growth, and look forward to a long-lasting partnership with both JFC and Lamont Financial Group.”

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader** in the markets we serve, supporting more than 19,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

