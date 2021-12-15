Ideal Image Appoints Tyler Dossett to Head of Client Experience

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today announced it has appointed Tyler Dossett as Head of Client Experience. With a decade of experience putting customers first, Mr. Dossett brings the knowledge and expertise to improve the end-to-end client journey and drive customer and brand loyalty as the company continues to grow nationwide.



“We are very pleased to welcome Tyler to our leadership team as we continue to expand and elevate our unparalleled client experiences at scale,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “Through our vast point of care network and advanced tele-aesthetics platform, we engage with our clients at various in-person and digital touchpoints and look forward to working with Tyler to enhance the complete customer journey and strengthen brand loyalty.”

Having worked in the travel industry where his primary focus was providing world class customer experiences, Mr. Dossett is well qualified to oversee Ideal Image’s holistic customer journey and leverage his extensive knowledge and data-based insights to reduce friction, bolster the omnichannel experience and drive a customer-first culture. Before joining Ideal Image, Mr. Dossett held various positions of increasing importance at Hertz, where he led functions in operations, customer care, marketing and most recently, global e-commerce and customer experience.

“Ideal Image operates in a unique space where digital and in-person experiences are both crucial to strengthening customer loyalty,” said Mr. Dossett. “I’m excited to work with the team to create a seamless client experience, from the first consultation to post-treatment follow up and throughout their aesthetic journey, ultimately creating a client for life.”

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America's #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before.

