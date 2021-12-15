POSTD Merchant Banque Adds CFO To Management Team

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company''), a mandated lead arranger for corporate to bank structured and trade financial transactions. It is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Muhammed Gazanfer Khan to Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Khan has also served as CEO for Gold and Silver Trading India from 2006 to present and CEO of Premium Ranch EST. 1937 USA from 2004 to present.



Mr. Khan was naturalized as a US citizen in 1996 and has over 35 years of business experience, serving multinational companies in the United States, Singapore, Dubai, Mexico, Central America and the United Kingdom. He has worked with organizations in a wide cross-section of industries, including international commodities trading and sale, Gold and Silver, semi-conductors, oil and gas, aerospace and marine transportation, tele-communications, construction, and government projects. He also has experience in large, complicated business combinations, joint ventures, and structured equity notes through various banks in Europe.

Mr Kahn has worked with clients including United Technologies, Common-wealth Oil Refining Company, Environmental Treatment & Technologies, Glencoe Corp., Ogden Marine Inc., Isuzu Motors (Japan), Plessey Company (UK), Iveco Steel (Canada). Mr. Khan was educated in the United States and was awarded a Master's degree in Computer Science.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PMB) is a financial services company that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal service, we provide our clients with comprehensive consumer and corporate financial advisory services tailored fit to their needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com .

