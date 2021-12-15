Total Package Car Wash Coming Soon to Cape Coral, Florida

CAPE CORAL, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Package Car Wash will begin construction in early 2022 on its second location of the Premium Express Wash concept to open for business by fall 2022. The state-of-the-art express car wash is being developed under the Total Package Car Wash brand, a Premium Express Car Wash development and operating organization.

Total Package Car Wash is a growing regional presence known for its leadership and management of the Premium Express Wash concept. The executive team has over 50 years of professional, real estate, and business expertise.

Total Package Car Wash will boast industry-leading technology and amenities including complimentary clean towels, window cleaner, vacuums, pressurized air tools, and mat cleaners. All vacuum bays will be covered with sun canopies. The 5,300-square-foot car wash will be located near the intersection of NE Pine Island Road & Del Prado Boulevard North at 713 NE 13th Ave., Cape Coral, Florida. Total Package Car Wash will offer daily wash specials as well as enrollment into a monthly membership club.

About Total Package Car Wash

For more information on Total Package Car Wash, please visit https://www.totalpackagecarwash.com.

For media inquiries, please contact info@totalpackagecarwash.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Total Package Car Wash









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment