Art Investment Platform Masterworks Engages Equity Stock Transfer as Exclusive Transfer Agent

New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Masterworks.io, the first online investment platform that securitizes blue-chip art, has engaged Equity Stock Transfer, LLC as SEC registered transfer agent for issuers of securities backed by multi-million dollar works of art. Masterworks.io offers investors the unique opportunity to buy and sell shares representing an investment in iconic works of art by masters such as Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Monet and others. The Company, founded by serial entrepreneur Scott Lynn, selected Equity Stock Transfer for its forward-thinking team of professionals dedicated to adopting technology, commitment to the needs of private investors and superior customer service. In October 2021, Masterworks became the latest unicorn following its $110 million Series A financing.



“We are thrilled by the work performed by Equity Stock Transfer in becoming transfer agent for our securities for our existing and future vehicles” said Nigel Glenday, Chief Financial Officer of Masterworks.

Mohit Bhansali, co-founder and CEO of Equity Stock Transfer noted “the commitment we made to Masterworks evidences the tools we can bring to the table to support the alternative investment interests of investors and others, and our belief in democratizing investment opportunities. Above all, we intend to continue to provide innovative products and services to the alternative investment community across all asset classes.”

About Masterworks.io*:

For press inquiries, please contact Matt Sutherland at msutherland@masterworks.io . To learn more about Masterworks.io, visit Masterworks.io .

About Equity Stock Transfer:

Equity Stock Transfer is a New York City based SEC-registered and bonded full-service transfer agent and registrar formed by securities law professionals for publicly traded and private companies. EST provides a full suite of cap table tools and offers proxy management, virtual shareholder meetings and online voting as well as various share depository and paying agent services for domestic and international clients. For over 10 years EST has provided unparalleled personal attention and technology for intelligent automation and customer service.

