Freeball Launches as Largest Online Sweepstakes in U.S. History

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Launching as its own entity, in partnership with Lotto.com , Freeball LLC is a nationwide free-to-enter sweepstakes platform that is fast, easy, and contactless to use, offering players the chance to win an enticing $10 million jackpot every time they enter.



Over and above the grand prize of $10 million, which is guaranteed by industry leader SCA Promotions who have covered over $10 billion in risk and awarded over $200 million in prizes, Freeball entrants are also eligible to win many other monetary prizes. The prizes range from $1 to $1,000, which are distributed weekly, with live draws announced every Sunday at 9pm EST via Freeball’s website. Results are generated by SCA’s certified random number generator (RNG) and the first live draw will take place on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

“We can’t believe the time has come to launch this one of a kind platform, and with the holidays right around the corner, the prospect of winning $10 million really couldn’t come at a better time,” said Francesca Morra, Marketing Manager at Freeball LLC. “We encourage everyone to enter as there is truly nothing to lose and everything to win!”

Anyone aged 18 and over can play Freeball by signing up for their free ticket at www.freeball.com . Participants must provide their full name, email, home address, phone number, and birth date in order to verify their age. All eligible players can then sign up via the website, with no app or deposit required, and participate in the jackpot game every week by choosing their lucky numbers and keeping their fingers crossed! The good news is there can be multiple winners every week – it simply depends on players’ luck and how many numbers they match.

Freeball is powered by Lotto.com, who launched earlier this year as the first digital platform for buying lottery tickets on any device, with no app download or deposit required. The business operates a state-of-the-art e-commerce platform based on four key pillars, including convenience, security, safety, and peace of mind, all of which enables players to buy official state lottery tickets from the comfort of their own home or on the go.

“The team at Lotto.com are beyond excited to be partnering with the largest free to play sweepstakes in U.S. history and supporting this new platform from a marketing standpoint”, said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com Inc. “We have been focused on accessibility since our inception so we couldn’t be more proud to promote this nationwide launch with no costs or hidden caveats involved to enter. It doesn't get much bigger than this in our world and we wish everyone the best of luck!”

Currently, anyone 18 and over physically located in the state of New Jersey can purchase state lottery tickets via Lotto.com, as well as access information about previous and future draws. Lotto.com will soon be announcing plans to expand nationally, with the aim of making the lottery more accessible to as many people as possible across the United States.

