Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2021 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2021 Embedded Business Intelligence Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Embedded business intelligence (BI) is the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.



The 9th annual Embedded Business Intelligence report examines end user trends surrounding the importance and adoption of embedded BI, architecture and feature requirements, and targeted applications.

“Across the nine years of our focused study, users continually assign strong importance to embedded BI,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. “Embedded BI currently ranks at the midpoint of the 44 topics under study, trailing mainstream BI practices such as reporting, dashboards, and data integration but ahead of other widely discussed initiatives including AI, open source, and search-based and natural language analytics.”

Technology, government, and healthcare are the leading adopters, by industry. Interest in embedded BI varies by function, with importance highest in executive management and marketing and sales. Top objectives for embedded BI tend towards internal/employee facing versus external/customer focused.

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

