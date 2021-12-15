Alerian S-Network Expands BlackSwan Indexes with Tech & Treasury Benchmark

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alerian S-Network Global Indexes, a pioneering index provider focused on building innovative index-based investment strategies, introduced today the S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury Index (QSWNXT), the third index in the S-Network BlackSwan Index suite.



The S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury Index holds treasuries and long-dated call options (LEAPs) on the Invesco QQQ ETF Trust (QQQ), seeking to realize capital appreciation in line with the performance of QQQ while avoiding substantial capital drawdowns. QSWNXT holds a portfolio of US Treasury notes and bonds that targets the modified duration of the 10-year Treasury bond. Rebalancing semi-annually, the index places 90% of its index market capitalization in treasuries and 10% in QQQ LEAP call options. The Treasury weighting is determined by the option reconstitution schedule and the Index is calculated on a Total Return basis.

Designed to potentially protect capital against unforeseen “black swan” market events, the goal of the index series is to achieve capital appreciation above inflation while minimizing volatility as compared to standard asset-allocated investments. Alerian S-Network Global Indexes partnered with ARGI Investment Services, a division of ARGI Financial Group, on the intellectual property for the entire suite of BlackSwan Indexes which launched the first in its series, the S-Network BlackSwan Core Index (SWANXT), late 2018. Earlier this year, the lineup expanded to include an index that provides international exposure while still aiming to protect capital appreciation from the volatility of outlier events.

“We are excited to launch another highly anticipated BlackSwan product, QSWNXT, which utilizes the NASDAQ 100 as the equity kicker in our typical BlackSwan wrapper of 10% calls, 90% treasuries,” said Dan Cupkovic, Director of Investments at ARGI Financial Group. “The demand we have seen from investors in this asset class has been huge and we are seeking to meet this need in the marketplace.”

“The S-Network BlackSwan Tech and Treasury Index provides hedged exposure to the technology sector through a unique, rules-based strategy,” said Robert Hughes, Chief Commercial Officer at Alerian S-Network Global Indexes. "Through our partnership with ARGI, we’ve been able to address market demand with our full suite of BlackSwan Indexes that offer alternative options for equity exposure with less volatility than a direct equity allocation."

For more information on the family of BlackSwan indexes or the new S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury Index, visit Alerian S-Network Global Indexes’ website.

About Alerian S-Network Global Indexes

Alerian S-Network Global Indexes is a leading independent index provider focused on building innovative, index-based investment strategies. Alerian acquired S-Network Global Indexes in 2020, expanding the firm’s index offerings and services to partners. Combined, the firm serves the global investment community through indexing, benchmarking, and calculation services. Built on a foundation of data rigor and specialty research, Alerian S-Network Global Indexes offer a comprehensive family of energy, income, and thematic indexes. Today, the firm has over $23 billion in total assets benchmarked to its indexes and over 200 customers worldwide.

About ARGI

ARGI is a regional full service financial advisory firm, headquartered in Louisville, KY. With the mission of improving lives with every relationship, ARGI’s team of dedicated consultants provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management through ARGI Investment Services, LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor; tax planning through ARGI CPAs and Tax Advisors, PLLC and SCA CPAs and Advisors, PLLC; insurance solutions through Advisor Insurance Solutions, LLC; business services through ARGI Business Services, LLC, all of which are divisions of ARGI Financial Group LLC. Trust services provided by ARGI Trust, a division of Advocacy Trust LLC.

