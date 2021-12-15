Healthcare Consultancy HSG and the Kentucky Hospital Association Partner to Provide Hospital Members with New Market Share Insights

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HSG, a national healthcare consultancy that supports health systems in building differentiated health system strategy, announces a new hospital member benefit initiative with the Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA). The partnership between HSG and KHA is designed to provide hospital members with ambulatory, physician office, and practice market share data on a quarterly basis. Additionally, through this collaboration, ongoing educational programs will be provided to member hospitals through KHA's forums and town hall meetings.

The newly launched data initiative provides each member hospital with a quarterly ambulatory and physician office market share report. Details within the report will include the overall share for each hospital's defined service area and the market share for each hospital's service area, by patient county. In addition, the reports will outline core service line share for six standardized service lines for all hospitals. These service lines include cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, neurosciences (including spine), physical therapy, and primary. Cross service line reports for outpatient surgical procedures and imaging will also be included in the quarterly report.

"One of the most powerful ways to create meaningful and positive changes in our healthcare system is to ensure, through the use of data, that hospitals can meet the needs of the community," said DJ Sullivan, a Director at HSG. "Providing hospitals with ambulatory and physician office market share data will provide the kind of new insights healthcare systems and hospitals need to operate strategically in their markets."

HSG's data partnership with KHA allows for unique access to ambulatory and physician-level all-payer claims. The proprietary grouping and reporting of data include ambulatory and physician office services for all patients living within an identified market county. Patient service counts are based on the number of unique patients having a unique service at a particular facility.

Nancy Galvagni, KHA President noted, "As an association, we must continue to evolve with our industry and provide value to our members. We are delighted to develop this important data and insight relationship with HSG, and we look forward to our members reaping the benefits of this initiative."

Educational programming that addresses data interpretation, utilization, and strategy development resulting from data insights will be addressed by HSG throughout this new partnership with KHA.

Melanie Moch, KHA Vice President of Data and Health Information Services stated, "Addition of ambulatory and physician office data into our robust suite of data services is something our hospital members have been requesting access to for months. Our ability to now provide this as an added value for our members is exciting and has been very positively received by executives throughout the state."

For more information on understanding ambulatory and physician office outpatient market share, or the relationship built between HSG and KHA to benefit the KHA member hospitals, contact DJ Sullivan (djsullivan@hsgadvisors.com) at HSG or Melanie Moch (mmoch@kyha.com) at KHA for more details.

###

About HSG

HSG is a national healthcare consulting firm with headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky. The practice, founded nearly 30 years ago by former healthcare executives, works with nonprofit and academic healthcare systems as well as medical groups to strengthen operations and understand market opportunities so providers can deliver care to their communities. Learn more at HSGadvisors.com, connect with HSG on LinkedIn , email info@hsgadvisors.com, or call (502) 814-1180.

About KHA

The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA), established in 1929, represents hospitals, related health care organizations, and integrated health care systems dedicated to sustaining and improving the health status of the citizens of Kentucky. Learn more at kyha.com, connect with KHA on LinkedIn or call (502) 426-6220.

Winger Marketing

(312) 494-0422

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

Related Images











Image 1: HSG Begins New Collaboration With KHA





HSG's new data partnership with KHA allows for unique access to ambulatory and physician-level all-payer claims.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment