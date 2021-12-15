Local Entrepreneur Opens Fitness Machine Technicians in the Greater Orlando Area

ORLANDO, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in the Orlando area today. Lake Nona resident Matt Ferratusco will own and operate the local office.



Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.

A University of Central Florida graduate, Ferratusco has always lived an active lifestyle. Earlier in his career, he chased his dreams of being a professional racecar driver and a stunt driver before he began his current role as an investment manager.

“As a life-long Orlando resident, I have witnessed firsthand our fast-growing active community and I’m excited to provide a solution to the all-too-common problem gyms and fitness centers face – broken equipment,” said Ferratusco. “With more people traveling and living in the area, it’s important to make sure fitness equipment is running in top shape for those who work out indoors during the hot summer months, especially.”

Ferratusco will employ a local technician and expand his workforce as the need increases. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.

Ferratusco is an active member of his local sports car club. He and his wife have two children and are very involved in the Baldwin Park and Winter Park communities.

Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 35 years’ experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.

Powers notes, “Matt is very knowledgeable on the Orlando area and is passionate about the fitness world, which makes him the perfect fit for Fitness Machine Technicians. We’re excited to watch him grow our Florida market!”

For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Orlando at 888-GYM-FIXN (496-3496) or visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/OTown.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company’s award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the country. For more information, visit the website at www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.