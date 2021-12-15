Minnesota USA Expo 2027 Renews its Healthy People, Healthy Planet Bid

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minnesota USA Expo 2027 announced today that it has launched the campaign phase of its effort to secure a Specialized Expo (around the theme “Healthy People, Healthy Planet”) to be held in Bloomington in 2027. Speaking to the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), members of the Bid Committee addressed 500 diplomats and delegates and laid the groundwork for the 18-month campaign.

This was the first presentation to the BIE since being selected in June by the Biden administration as the official U.S. host location. The bid committee presentation to the BIE was led by the U.S. State Department; Minnesotans participating in the presentation included Governor Walz, Lt. Governor Flanagan, Minnesota USA Expo 2021 President and CEO John Stanoch, Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation CEO Dr. Joseph Lee.

In his opening remarks to the BIE, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken shared the rationale for Minnesota as host of the first-ever Expo focused on global health and wellness. “The United States – and especially Minnesota – is the right place to host. It is home to the University of Minnesota, whose researchers are at the forefront of global fights against HIV/AIDS, Ebola and Zika. It claims world-renowned healthcare providers like Mayo Clinic, whose specialty care draws 1.3 million patients from 140 countries every year. And Minnesota is home to more than 700 health care companies.”

In preparation for the launch of the campaign, the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 board brought on experienced advisors to develop the campaign and begin fundraising efforts.

On November 30, the board of directors accelerated additions to the team:

Naming Judge (retired) John Stanoch (www.linkedin.com/in/john-stanoch-374a40b9) as president and CEO of Minnesota USA Expo 2027. Stanoch brings a wealth of experience in leading public, corporate and nonprofit organizations. Stanoch’ s illustrious career includes serving as a Hennepin County District Court judge, Minnesota’s Chief Deputy Attorney General, Qwest president of Minnesota and North Dakota and as president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest. He also currently serves on the board of Medica and Chair of the Medica Foundation board.



“This is an incredible opportunity for our community,” said new Minnesota Expo USA 2027 President and CEO, John Stanoch. “With a potential economic impact of $2 billion and 33,000 jobs, it’s a great way for us to work our way back post-pandemic. I’m happy to lend my efforts to this great cause.”

Stanoch takes on the role that former Minnesota Secretary of State Mark Ritchie held for the Expo 2023 campaign. Ritchie is now president of the non-profit Global Minnesota and serves on the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 board of directors.

Adding new members to the Minnesota USA Expo 2027 board of directors including: Melvin Tennant , President of Meet Minneapolis Jerry Hammer , General Manager of the Minnesota State Fair Jonathan Weinhagen , President of the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce B Kyle , President of the St Paul Chamber of Commerce Tim Busse , Mayor of Bloomington



“As the official bid of the United States of America, we expect to face tough examination of our proposal by the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), and we need to ramp up efforts for the final 18-month campaign,” said David Loehr, chair of Minnesota Expo USA 2027. “Adding these experienced community leaders to our board and to our working team brings additional confidence to our efforts.”

Minnesota Expo USA 2027 will showcase innovations and discoveries from around the world, but also highlight leadership in the State of Minnesota and city of Bloomington that promote health, wellness and well-being for all. Expo 2027 would run for three months, located on a site to be developed in Bloomington. The immediate focus for the campaign includes formalizing the 2027 Expo organization, broadening community engagement beyond Minnesota’s borders, coordinating with federal and state governments, recruiting a world-class team and using public and private sector experience to develop a winning campaign strategy.

The Minnesota USA Expo 2027 bid headquarters are being established at the Bloomington Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce will act as the fiscal agent for the organization.

About Minnesota USA Expo 2027

Minnesota Expo USA 2027 seeks to secure a Specialized Expo to be held in Bloomington, MN during the summer of 2027. Having been selected as the official bid of the United States in June 2021, the international campaign is a joint effort between the bid committee and the United States Department of State. Selection by the International Expositions (BIE) is expected between November 2022-June 2023. A Minnesota-based group submitted an earlier bid for a 2023 event and that work formed a strong foundation for the bid now underway.