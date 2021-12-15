Exclusive Auctions Announces Official Launch

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exclusive Auctions proudly announces the launch of its new online auction marketplace platform that allows anyone to buy, sell, and trade race cars, exotic cars, aircraft, watercraft, motorbikes, and more through its full-service platform.

Exclusive Auctions is a new online full-service auction marketplace for exotic cars, race cars, and other specialty vehicles. It was founded by David Morgan, an Air Force Veteran Fighter Pilot and successful business owner, entrepreneur, and car collector who also owns and operates a professional racing series. Exclusive Auctions platform combines proprietary custom-coded software on a platform with a clearly defined place in the market. The online platform has already launched in beta mode, allowing new members to take advantage of the marketplace immediately.

Exclusive Auctions is determined to create a better experience for buyers and sellers alike by combining the founding partner's passion for race cars and other exotic machines with a deep understanding of what users expect from a world-class full-service online auction marketplace platform.

Mr. Morgan, Founder, and President of Exclusive Auctions explained: "We are very pleased to finally be launching and introducing Exclusive Auctions to the public. This new venture is something that we've been working on for quite some time now. As passionate race car and exotic car enthusiasts ourselves, we saw a need in the market for a more robust full-service platform aimed at high-end exotics, racing vehicles as well as aircraft and watercraft, so we decided to build an all-new platform from scratch. Our team put countless hours into developing a unique online full-service platform and we look forward to serving our members and helping them make fun and exciting transactions."

The Exclusive Auctions platform features several unique selling formats from standard reserve auctions to hybrid auctions featuring 'buy now' pricing. In addition to low listing fees, Exclusive Auctions' dedicated platform supports buyers and sellers through every step of the process. Morgan continued, "We offer a variety of Top Tier services to assist in the sale of your Listing. These include free CARFAX reports, Pre-Purchase Inspection (PPI) programs, as well as full-service professional photography to capture the best images possible."

Moreover, the site's modern design and simplified yet functional UI, and advanced digital marketing strategies, feed into an all-in-one solution for enthusiasts to find their next dream machine. With a commitment to providing transparency, the Exclusive Auctions platform supports optimized functionalities that enable secure and live online auctions with transparent results for all parties.

Full-Service Throughout the Entire Process, Including After the Sale.

Morgan enthused: "Our service doesn't end at the point of sale either, as Exclusive Auctions offers the facilitation of Transportation Services after an auction has concluded, Escrow Services to protect the financial interests of both the Buyer and Seller, DMV/Title/Reg Services to properly transfer ownership, Finance Services, Brokerage Services, Negotiations & Trades, and more."

"We have personnel constantly monitoring the Platform. We aim to have quick response times, high customer service and to provide the best online auction marketplace platform available for selling race cars, exotics, tuner cars, motorcycles, go-karts, and more. Our goal is to provide a fun, safe and secure, full-service platform that produces a successful outcome for all."

