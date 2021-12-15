Palayan Resources Signs Memorandum of Understanding

Lady Lake, FL, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Palayan Resources, Inc. (the “Company” or “Palayan”) (OTCMarkets: PLYN), a publicly traded, fully reporting emerging growth company, today announced it has signed a “Memorandum of Understanding” to acquire a Global FinTech company in the money transfer industry. The company, which has asked not to be identified as yet, is in the global marketplace.



“The company with which Palayan has signed the MOU is projected to achieve more than U.S. $1 billion in transaction volume by 2023. The company has established an extensive, worldwide network of partners and has an experienced management team in place to create value for shareholders,” said James E. Jenkins, PLYN’s CEO.

The transaction was originated by C2C Business Strategies, LLC, which serves as a strategic advisor for Palayan Resources. C2C Business Strategies is the management arm of C2C Private Investment Company.

The transaction is subject to standard due diligence including audited financial statements for the FinTech company.

“This is a FinTech Company that has developed a robust platform for digital payment, fintech and private lending solutions including blockchain technology. Their market opportunity globally is excellent,” Mr. Jenkins stated.

Palayan Resources is a publicly traded holding Company seeking transactions on a managed basis, acquiring controlling interests in acquisition targets as subsidiaries of Palayan Resources. It identifies and acquires at-revenue and profitable operating companies with growth potential. Palayan Resources is industry agnostic and opportunity driven. www.palayanresourcesinc.com

C2C Business Strategies currently is working with Palayan Resources Inc. (OTC: PLYN) and Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) using a business model of turning excellent private companies into public entities. Originated in 1984, C2C Private Investment Company, LLC is composed of Partners with more than 200 years of cumulative experience. C2C PIC partners have participated in over 100 transactions with tombstone values from $150,000 to $65,000,000. www.c2cpic.com

About Palayan Resources, Inc.

Palayan Resources, Inc. is an emerging growth company. The Company will focus on pursuing acquisition opportunities that can benefit private companies through PLYN’s public status, acquiring revenue producing transactions. Headquartered in Lady Lake, FL.

For more information:

Contact us via:

info@palayanresourcesinc.com

Phone: (407) 536-9422

Cautionary Note to U.S. and Foreign Investors

Palayan Resources Inc., (PLYN) a public shell company that has its common stock trade on OTCMarkets under the symbol “PLYN”. PLYN files information with OTCMarkets. The reports filed with OTCMarkets should be read by any potential investor prior to making an investment decision. The information filed with OTCMarkets is available at http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/PLYN/quote.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise For more information, please visit www.sec.gov. Source: Palayan Resources, Inc.

