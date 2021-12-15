Origami Solar Advances to Next Round of DOE’s American-Made Solar Prize Competition With Innovative Steel Solar Module Frame Solution

Improved design dramatically reduces cost and carbon footprint;

eliminates supply chain barriers

BEND, Ore., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel solar module frame that dramatically lowers cost, reduces carbon emissions by more than 85%, and improves performance and value, has advanced to the semi-final round of the U.S. Department of Energy’s American-Made Solar Prize competition, based on its innovative module frame design. The company won a $50,000 prize and will next compete for a prize of $100,000.

Origami Solar’s winning innovation is the Origami Folded Frame™, a roll-formed steel frame that is lower in material cost and significantly reduces greenhouse gas (GHG) impacts from production, requires less time to make and can be sourced through U.S.-based and other local or regional supply chains; and improves domestic energy supply and security. The new frame is readily manufacturable and will meet all IEC and UL standards.

“It is exciting to see Origami Solar recognized by the DOE because steel frames have the potential to improve the mechanical durability of solar panels, especially large-format designs,” commented Jenya Meydbray, CEO of PV Evolution Labs (PVEL), the leading performance and reliability test lab for the downstream solar market. “The reductions in cost and GHG impact from switching to steel are also great news for the industry and the planet. We look forward to testing these frames at PVEL early next year.”

The global solar industry has made tremendous gains in the last decade, with exponential market growth driven by a 90% reduction in panel costs. The next real opportunity for cost reductions is in the module frames, which have been made of aluminum for half a century with negligible gains from new innovation or cost reduction.

In addition to lower costs, shifting to steel delivers other significant benefits, including:

Over 85% reduction in carbon emissions versus aluminum from production

Ability to produce steel domestically to accelerate job creation

Reduced shipping costs and lower GHG production from transport

Local production in all global markets for enhanced supply chain security

Enables new module frame-integrated features for greater value



“We’re extremely pleased that the reviewers at DOE’s Solar Energy Technologies Office determined that our Folded Frame design was worthy of this award,” said Eric Hafter, CEO and Co-founder of Origami Solar. “They concur with our belief that switching from aluminum to steel module frames, which we’ve proven can be done, will transform the solar panel manufacturing industry and provide multiple benefits in lower cost, reduced emissions, secure supply chains, domestic job creation and added features. This is an entirely attainable opportunity to further drive solar power growth and accelerate the global clean energy transition.”

About the American-Made Solar Prize

The American-Made Solar Prize is a multi-million-dollar prize competition designed to energize U.S. solar innovation through a series of contests and the development of a diverse and powerful support network that leverages national laboratories, energy incubators, and other resources across the country. The American-Made Solar Prize is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office and directed and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Learn more .

About Origami Solar

Origami Solar is the developer of a patent-pending steel solar panel frame that will transform the solar industry through reduced material and manufacturing cost; high-speed domestic production; and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. By sourcing steel from an established industry ecosystem, solar module manufacturers can eliminate supply chain constraints, accelerate the transition to carbon-free energy, and level the global playing field for module production. The company’s leadership team has successfully developed utility-scale solar projects, commercialized PV components, and launched and led several renewable energy companies. For more information, visit www.origamisolar.com.

