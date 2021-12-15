Splash Beverage Group Engages TraDigital IR as its digital Communication Provider

Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) ("Splash" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, today announced the appointment of TraDigital IR, a leading financial and digital media communications firm. TraDigital will assist Splash in broadening its financial marketing presence and in establishing new relationships within the investment community.

Robert Nistico, CEO of Splash, commented, “We’re delighted to be working with TraDigital as they assist us with our communication efforts. We’ve established some significant milestones since we uplisted our shares to NYSE American in June, including the recently announced distribution agreement with AB One as well as new and enhanced product lines. TraDigital’s capital markets knowledge and industry expertise will assist us with our overall communications efforts and specifically help raise our profile with the investment community. We’re looking forward to working with the TraDigital team.”

“Our team is very excited to be working with Splash Beverage, “said MJ Clyburn, founder and CEO of TraDigital. “We believe Splash is at a pivotal moment in its evolution. We believe Robert Nistico and the Splash team's experience with Red Bull, DIAGEO, Republic National, Sparkling Ice and others will lead the company through their next stage of growth, and we’re eager to assist their efforts.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, SALT flavored tequilas, Pulpoloco sangria, and TapouT performance hydration and recovery drink. Splash’s strategy is to rapidly develop early stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution.

About TraDigital IR

TraDigital specializes in investor relations, corporate communications, digital/social media, and capital advisory solutions to emerging growth public and private companies across multiple sectors. Learn more at https://tradigitalir.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, the risks disclosed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 8, 2021, and in the Company’s other filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.