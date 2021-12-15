Bielcor Launches 2 Day Free Shipping of N95 Masks Ahead of Omicron Variant

Glendale, Arizona, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of December 2021, NIOSH-approved N95 mask supplier Bielcor has begun offering free two-day shipping on orders directly through its website.

As the new omicron variant of COVID-19 surges and people are eager to get out and get together through the holiday season, having a fresh supply of quality face masks is essential. Bielcor founder and spokesperson Rafael Bielawski says, “we want to make sure that employers and individuals can make the most of this season while staying safe, even despite news of another coronavirus strain.”

According to Google’s COVID-19 map, the virus is found in every state in the USA. With the bulk of cases concentrated in the northeast. The new surge in cases has seen at least 180 healthcare facilities in NY reach capacity. According to Robert Bollinger, MD, the Hopkins Medical center reports, “There is some preliminary evidence suggesting the omicron variant is more infectious than the delta variant,” Robert Bollinger, MD.

The CDC also reports that Omicron is likely to spread more quickly than previous strains. Though states, “Masks offer protection against all variants. CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask.”

This will likely be even more important with this variant, as even Pfizer’s CEO has announced that we will probably need a fourth jab to protect against Omicron.

N95 masks are recommended to protect against COVID-19 and avoid transmission. Employers and the public may find that N95 respirator masks are increasingly becoming the mandated standard for workplaces, transportation, and other settings. Omicron is only likely to spike demand for them.

Bielcor is one of the few providers of official N95 masks approved by NIOSH and recommended on the CDC’s website.

Bielcor specializes in high-quality, affordable N95 masks with the optimal blend of protection, breathability, and comfort. Each mask product has been rigorously tested against detailed official guidelines and has proven to filter out at least 95% of non-oil-based airborne particles down to 0.3 microns in size.

In addition to their special shipping deal, Bielcor also offers a 100% money-back guarantee.

